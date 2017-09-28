Celebrity
From Jilted Bunnies to the Great Nudity Debate: The 6 Biggest Playboy Controversies Ever
From explosive memoirs to the body-shaming scandal surrounding Playmate Dani Mathers, here are the biggest to involve the storied empire
1 of 6
SNAPCHAT ANTICS GONE WRONG
Playboy model Dani Mathers, who was named Playmate of the Year in 2015, sparked Internet outrage when she Snapchatted a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room in July 2016, which she followed with a Snapchat selfie with the caption, "If I can't unsee this, you can't either."
After she was called out on social media for her antics – and lost her gym membership – she apologized, saying she meant to send the photo privately. But that September, PEOPLE confirmed that the alleged victim had spoken with the Los Angeles Police Department and that legal action would potentially be taken. Mathers' attorney, Tom Mesereau, told PEOPLE, "We hope the rumor is not true. Dani Mathers never tried to hurt anyone at any time and certainly never tried to break any law."
The case did go to trial, and in November 2016, Mathers pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy. She was sentenced to 30 days of community labor.
THE MAGAZINE ALLEGEDLY USES A PHOTO OF JESSICA ALBA WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION
The actress was featured on the cover of Playboy's March 2006 issue – and apparently wasn't happy to be there. In a letter obtained by the Smoking Gun from the legal department of Columbia pictures to the magazine's legal department, the company expressed "dismay and anger over the outrageous, unethical behavior" it claims the magazine exercised "to obtain the photograph of Jessica Alba that was used without authorization." Alba's attorney demanded that the magazine stop circulating the issue. "Playboy has violated my personal rights and blatantly misled the public who might think I had given them permission to put me on their cover when I didn't," Alba said in a statement.
Playboy defended the magazine in a statement, saying that many celebrities have appeared on its cover without appearing nude on the inside, including Christie Brinkley, Paris Hilton and Donald Trump.
HOLLY MADISON WRITES TELL-ALL MEMOIR
In her 2015 book, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, the former Playmate revealed that she considered suicide while living with Hefner in the Playboy Mansion. Recalling lying in a bath in 2002, she pondered: "If I just put my head under water and take a deep breath in, it would all be over." She also claimed that Hefner pitted his girlfriends against each other for "drama."
Hefner responded to her memoir with a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "Over the course of my life I've had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women. Many moved on to live happy, healthy and productive lives and I'm pleased to say I remain dear friends today. Sadly, there are a few who have chosen to rewrite history in an attempt to stay in the spotlight."
KENDRA WILKINSON AND HOLLY MADISON BUTT HEADS
"She's scared, because there are so many things in that book that are so fake and false, and she doesn't want to get called out for it," Wilkinson told PEOPLE of Madison's latest book, The Vegas Diaries, which chronicles her journey after she left the Playboy mansion. Wilkinson claimed that Madison's comments about life at the Mansion came from the "embarrassment" of being allegedly rejected by Hefner.
"If you're going to live that kind of life, you've got to be open," Wilkinson said. "I had sex with Hugh Hefner, that was who I was at that time. I'm not ashamed of it because I stand true to myself. She is just mad because she's embarrassed. She's embarrassed and she's trying to cover up her embarrassment."
DECISION TO DROP NUDITY PROVES DIVISIVE
In October 2015, the magazine announced that it would eliminate its nude photo spreads. "You're now one click away from every sex act imaginable for free. And so it's just passé at this juncture," Playboy CEO Scott Flanders told the New York Times.
Hugh Hefner's son Cooper, who had been an international and domestic brand ambassador, was incredibly frustrated by the decision – and then pushed out because of it. "I've taken a massive step back at Playboy. Just due to the fact that at this point in time I do not agree with the decisions and direction the company is actually going in," he told Business Insider. "I was participating as a board observer, I sat and participated in every board meeting. I was essentially asked to no longer participate in board meetings because I didn't agree with his vision for the company."
In February 2017, the magazine announced it was bringing nudity back. "I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake," Cooper Tweeted with the news.
CHELSEA HANDLER WRITES CONTROVERSIAL PLAYBOY OP-ED
In a June 2016 Playboy editorial, Handler opened up about a vulnerable moment from her teenage years, sharing that she had two abortions at the age of 16. She wrote, "I'm grateful that I came to my senses and was able to get an abortion legally," as well as, "I don't ever look back and think, God, I wish I'd had that baby."
Her piece received a mix of praise and backlash; many of her followers criticized her for her decisions. Ultimately, Handler stood by it. She tweeted: "When I agreed to write an article on a woman's right to choose, I certainly wasn't bragging. I chose to tell the truth. #shouldbemoreofit"
