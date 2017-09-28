SNAPCHAT ANTICS GONE WRONG

Playboy model Dani Mathers, who was named Playmate of the Year in 2015, sparked Internet outrage when she Snapchatted a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room in July 2016, which she followed with a Snapchat selfie with the caption, "If I can't unsee this, you can't either."

After she was called out on social media for her antics – and lost her gym membership – she apologized, saying she meant to send the photo privately. But that September, PEOPLE confirmed that the alleged victim had spoken with the Los Angeles Police Department and that legal action would potentially be taken. Mathers' attorney, Tom Mesereau, told PEOPLE, "We hope the rumor is not true. Dani Mathers never tried to hurt anyone at any time and certainly never tried to break any law."

The case did go to trial, and in November 2016, Mathers pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy. She was sentenced to 30 days of community labor.