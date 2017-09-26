Celebrity
Aca-dorable! Why We're Obsessed with Newlyweds Anna Camp & Skylar Astin
We can’t get enough of these Pitch Perfect costars-turned-newlyweds
By Lena Finkel and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
More
1 of 14
MILESTONE BIRTHDAYS ALWAYS CALL FOR SWEET INSTAGRAM POSTS
“Happy Birthday to my sweet heart @skylarastin,” Anna wrote, captioning a photo with her husband in honor of his 30th birthday. “You make life better and sweeter every year. I’m so lucky to celebrate with you. Kisses and kisses all day and forever.”
2 of 14
THEY ANNOUNCED THEIR ENGAGEMENT WITH A TOO-CUTE PIC
"He asked. I said YES!!!!" Anna wrote on Instagram . We're not crying, you're crying!
3 of 14
AND ANNA'S ENGAGEMENT RING WAS STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE
Well done with the cushion-cut, Skylar, well done.
4 of 14
THEY SPICE UP TUESDAYS WITH A SUNSET HIKE
It's never a dull moment with these two.
5 of 14
THEY AREN'T AFRAID TO EXPRESS THEIR LOVE
"To be loved by someone you love is life. never regret, always grow, love unconditionally, listen to your heart," Anna wrote. And their PDA is so sweet it doesn't even make us feel bitter about our single status.
6 of 14
THEY LOVE TO PLAY DRESS-UP
Even when they're not working, Anna and Skylar enjoy a little role play (get your mind out of the gutter!). For a murder mystery dinner party, the costumed couple got into character as "Italian opera star Antonio Bello and Russian tennis pro Annie Korncoba." We personally think Anna Kournikova would be very pleased with her doppelgänger.
7 of 14
THEY HAVE FAMOUS FRIENDS
Not only are they besties with Pitch Perfect costars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow, but they also chill with Wilmer Valderrama and Community's Gillian Jacobs on the regular. We're sure our invitation got lost, right guys? ... Guys?
8 of 14
THEY'RE CRAZY SUPPORTIVE OF EACH OTHER
When Anna attended the season 7 premiere of True Blood (she played Sarah Newlin on the series, remember?), her then-BF was right there by her side. "On the way to the #trueblood premiere with my love," she wrote. Aww!
9 of 14
THEY TAKE EPIC VACATIONS
You know how couples always go horseback riding on the beach in the movies? Well, Anna and Skyler did that. But in real life, you guys! #vacationgoals
10 of 14
THEY'RE ROMANTIC WITHOUT GOING OVERBOARD
"Perfect weekend. Perfect lover. Thank you for being mine," Skylar captioned this pic. Aaand … we're dead.
11 of 14
THEY HAVE THE CUTEST FAM
And clearly the cutest pup. Seriously, can we join your trio?
12 of 14
THEY TAKE THEIR LITTLE GUY EVERYWHERE
While hanging with Pitch Perfect friend and costar Ben Platt in N.Y.C., the couple also brought their fur baby, Rocky (the puggle), along for the reunion.
13 of 14
THEY TOOK ON WEDDING PLANNING TOGETHER
"Cruisin' with bae doing wedding stuff and having a blast!!" Anna captioned the joy ride shot. But we're still waiting for our invitation to the ceremony…
14 of 14
THEY MISS EACH OTHER WHEN THEY'RE APART
Anna just couldn't help but post a throwback photo when she was away from her man. Cue the "aww."