What a Bond! See Pierce Brosnan and His Wife Sweetly Pack on the PDA on the Red Carpet

Pierce Brosnan may have played a legendary ladies man during his tenure as James Bond, but offscreen he’s clearly a one-woman man.

On Monday night, the 63-year-old actor and wife Keely Shaye Smith, 53, showed their romance was hotter than ever at the premiere of Brosnan’s new AMC show, The Son.

The couple have been married for nearly 16 years, tying the knot in Ireland in August 2001.

They looked like newlyweds on Monday as they walked the red carpet at the ArcLight Hollywood in California — snuggling up while posing for photographers.

Smith wore a chic black knee-length dress and sleek matching blazer, accessorized with a silver necklace.

Brosnan also opted for dark colors, and appeared in a coordinating navy suit, black shirt and grey tie.

Brosnan has been effusive in his praise of his wife in the past.

“I love her vitality, her passion,” Brosnan gushed to the Independent in March 2016. “She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak.”

Brosnan and Smith have two sons together: Dylan, 20, and Paris, 16.

He also has a 33-year-old son, Sean, from his previous marriage to Australian actress Cassandra Harris, who died in 1991 of ovarian cancer. The disease also claimed their daughter Charlotte in 2013.

The Son premieres Saturday (9 p.m. ET) on AMC.