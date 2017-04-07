Celebrity
19 Glorious Shirtless Photos of Zac Efron, Because You Deserve It
Every day is a good day to treat yourself to the sight of his perfect torso
1 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE WAS HOTTER THAN THE DESERT
Hotter. Than. The. Desert.
2 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE STRUTTED THROUGH THE SAND DUNES, INTO OUR ARMS
Let us imagine what we want to imagine, okay?!
3 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE OFFERED US JUST THE BAREST TEASE
And yet, it's still enough that we're completely overwhelmed. Someone pass us a fan ...
4 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HIS ABS DISTRACTED FROM HIS GOGGLES AND SWIM CAP
We officially take back anything we've ever said about goggles making people look dorky. We were so, so wrong.
5 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE TREATED US ALL TO THE GUN SHOW
Sometimes he likes to make his abs the star of the show; sometimes it's all about the biceps. (In this instance, thankfully, it's both.)
6 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE STARED WITH SUCH BROODING INTENSITY
We love a man with a serious side. Especially if that serious side involves showing off his entire torso.
7 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE MADE US MORE JEALOUS OF A BACK THAN WE EVER THOUGHT WE COULD BE
The only thing hotter than one shirtless is Efron is two shirtless Efrons. Here, Zac hops on the chiseled back of his 23-year-old brother, Dylan, and the results are … well … we're going to need to take a few days off work to process/cool down.
8 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE SWUNG FROM A ROPE IN HAWAII
Because what we all really needed was a reason to go to Hawaii.
9 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE PERCHED ON ROCKS WITH COSTAR ADAM DEVINE
We don't know what's more mountainous — Hawaii's volcanic terrain or Efron's biceps (heyo!).
10 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE OUT-SIX-PACKED HIS STUNT DOUBLE ON THE SET OF DIRTY GRANDPA
Glass. Of. Water. Pass. To. Us. Now. Please. (Sorry, we can't possibly form complete sentences right now.)
11 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE HAD A 'FLEX OFF' WITH ROBERT DE NIRO
Here's to hoping that Efron ages precisely like De Niro.
12 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE, LIKE, LOOKED AT US
Shirtless Zac Efron is incredible. Shirtless Zac Efron noticing us is more than we can physically bear.
13 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE WORE FLESH-COLORED UNDERWEAR
Yes. A thousand times yes.
14 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE WAS SUPER MODEST BUT STILL SEXY
Accepting an award for Neighbors, Efron wore a military-style jacket that partially obscured the left hemisphere of his chest. We didn't hate it. Does this mean we're growing up?
15 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE LITERALLY WON AN AWARD FOR HIS SHIRTLESSNESS
In 2014, Efron accepted the Best Shirtless Performance honor for his role in That Awkward Moment. No award has ever been better deserved.
16 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HIS UNAPPEALING SPIKY HAIR COULDN'T EVEN DISTRACT US FROM HIS SHIRTLESSNESS
Efron's hair could be blue, glow-in-the-dark and interwoven with cat fur, and we probably wouldn't notice.
17 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE PROVED HIS BACK WAS AS RIPPED AS HIS FRONT
... all while standing on a table. On a boat. In Italy. Smiling brighter than the sun. I guess what we're trying to say is ... we need to take a walk.
18 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HIS SIX-PACK WAS MORE DEFINED THAN OUR VERY DEFINED FEELINGS FOR HIM
How is that even possible?
19 of 19
THE ONE WHERE HE RODE A HORSE STRAIGHT INTO OUR HEARTS
... and his muscles rippled more vigorously than the Mediterranean.
