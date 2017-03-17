Celebrity
PHOTOS: How The World Celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Some cities are home to non-stop parties, a few dye bodies of water green and a lot of them host miles-long parades. If nothing else, these pics prove that we’re all a little Irish on March 17
CHICAGO
Chicago's St. Patrick's Day celebrations are some of the most talked-about in the nation – and they have 50 lbs. of green dye to thank for it. Every year, the city dyes the Chicago River green for the holiday and the epic bashes held in honor of it, including a parade and weekend-long parties around town.
BOSTON
Boston is often referred to as America's most Irish city, and it's a title its inhabitants strive to be worth of every St. Paddy's Day. Bostonians kick off each March 17 with a breakfast for the city's politicians, follow it with one of the country's biggest parades (second only to New York City) and finish it off with a concert from Celtic rock group Dropkick Murphys at the House of Blues.
SAVANNAH
You wouldn't think so, but Savannah, Georgia, has a surprisingly long tradition of celebrating St. Patrick's Day in a big way. A parade takes center stage, but the fun doesn't stop once the floats have passed: March 17 is basically one massive party, complete with crushing crowds and plenty of green beer (for adults, not puppies and children).
NEW YORK CITY
N.Y.C. residents have long claimed that they have the best of everything: bagels, theater, pizza and, of course, the best St. Patrick's Day parade. While other cities might argue otherwise, Manhattan's parade is in fact the world's biggest, officially making it the one to beat.
LONDON
A century ago, England and Ireland were at each other's throats in the fight for Irish independence. But as London's modern-day St. Patrick's Day festivities show, the hatchet has long been buried: The city hosts a parade that ends in Trafalgar Square, where parade-goers spend the rest of the day celebrating at a festival and concert.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
St. Patrick's Day may be a holiday that celebrates the Irish, but the American capital still gets amped for it. Even the President goes green for St. Paddy's, as seen every year in the fountain on the White House's South Lawn, dyed green for the day.
DUBLIN
How could we forget the mother country? According to Travel & Leisure, the Irish don't get too too crazy on the holiday — a day off, as it's a bank holiday — choosing to celebrate at Dublin's big parade and over dinner and drinks with friends.
PISA
Pisa, Italy is a relatively small city, but it does St. Patrick's Day in a big way: The leaning tower, Pisa's very recognizable monument, gets the green treatment in the holiday's honor.
