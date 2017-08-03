From Bella Hadid's Runway Wipeout to J.Law's Oscars Tumble: 10 Times Celebs Lost Their Balance in Public

WHEN AMY SCHUMER LEFT AN IMPRESSION ON KIM KARDASHIAN & KANYE WEST

"I was on the red carpet doing interviews and the journalists were looking past me to see if someone more important was behind me," Schumer told Graham Norton of her attendance at the Time 100 Gala in 2015. "So all the reporters went crazy for Kim and Kanye and I've always thought falling over is the funniest thing, so I took a dive in front of them. I couldn't help myself."

She added: "They didn't crack a smile which confirms they had no idea who I was, which is a relief."