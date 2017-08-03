Celebrity
From Bella Hadid's Runway Wipeout to J.Law's Oscars Tumble: 10 Times Celebs Lost Their Balance in Public
Turns out celebs are just as uncoordinated as we are
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
WHEN BELLA HADID FREAKED DURING A NIGHT OUT
While partying with model BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, Hadid landed on her knees — all while having the enthusiasm of a dessert enthusiast in a pastry shop.
WHEN BELLA HADID WENT DOWN, DOWN, DOWN A RUNWAY
The Michael Kors 2017 Spring Fashion Show not only featured statement-making styles, but a shocked Hadid, who took a nosedive at the end of her walk. Spoiler alert: She made a flawless recovery.
WHEN JENNIFER LAWRENCE TRIPPED ON HER WAY UP THE 2013 OSCARS STAGE
We'll never forget the moment J.Law won the Best Actress Oscar for her turn in Silver Linings Playbook — as well as her less-than-perfect walk up the stage. "What do you mean 'What happened?' Look at my dress!" said Lawrence when asked about her trip. "I tried to walk up the stairs in my dress. That's what happened."
WHEN J.LAW TOOK ANOTHER TUMBLE AT THE 2014 OSCARS
So nice, she had to do it twice? One year after falling at the 2013 Academy Awards, the Oscar winner did it again — only this time the trip took place on the red carpet. "I tripped on a cone. They shouldn't have those laying around," she jokingly said after the fall. "I'm the same color as the cone, you can't do that."
WHEN BRITNEY SPEARS INJURED HER ANKLE BUT KEPT SINGING ANYWAY
If you thought Spears wouldn't keep performing even after experiencing an ankle injury during her Las Vegas show, you're sorely mistaken.
WHEN MARIAH CAREY FELL ON A YACHT
Carey, who is seen here tripping on a yacht in 2015, is one of the few stars who can make taking an almost-tumble classy and not at all clumsy.
WHEN AMY SCHUMER LEFT AN IMPRESSION ON KIM KARDASHIAN & KANYE WEST
"I was on the red carpet doing interviews and the journalists were looking past me to see if someone more important was behind me," Schumer told Graham Norton of her attendance at the Time 100 Gala in 2015. "So all the reporters went crazy for Kim and Kanye and I've always thought falling over is the funniest thing, so I took a dive in front of them. I couldn't help myself."
She added: "They didn't crack a smile which confirms they had no idea who I was, which is a relief."
WHEN VANESSA BAYER CHANNELED HER INNER AMY SCHUMER
A few months after Schumer's wipeout, the Saturday Night Live alum took a page out of her fellow funnylady's book when she took a faux tumble at the photo call for their film Trainwreck.
WHEN HELEN MIRREN FOOLED EVERYONE INTO THINKING SHE ACTUALLY FELL
The flawless actress appeared to have fallen on her way up the 2016 Cannes Film Festival stairs — but it turned out that wasn't the case. "I was doing up someone's shoelaces because the [man] was standing there with his laces undone," Mirren explained at the 2016 amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala. "I didn't want him to trip!"
WHEN MADONNA FELL BACKWARDS DURING A PERFORMANCE
Ouch! Leave it to Madge to take a nasty fall and recover like a total pro, which is exactly what she did at the 2015 Brit Awards.
