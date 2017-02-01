Dancing with the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Her Top Secret New Project

After weeks of teasing a new venture, Peta Murgatroyd is finally ready to reveal what she’s been up to.

“I want to inspire and engage women to help them find ways to keep their glam while they take care of their family,” the Dancing with the Stars pro tells PEOPLE exclusively of why she’s launching her new lifestyle blog All Things Fam & Glam.

New mom Murgatroyd — and her fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who will guest author pieces on the site — will provide diet, exercise, style and parenting tips on the blog.

“I want to provide my fans and women around the world with a resource for information on how to find the right balance between taking care of oneself and taking care of a new family, as well as take part in conversations where they can share their own ideas and experiences,” she says.

“My goal in producing this new website and these social media channels is to create a 24/7 resource and empowering place where women can find helpful tips and ideas as they transition into motherhood, as well as provide them with great ways to take care of themselves and maintain a little glamour in their lives.”

The Dancing with the Stars couple welcomed their first child, son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy on Wednesday, Jan. 4, their rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

“This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!” the couple said in a statement.