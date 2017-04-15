PEOPLE's World's Most Beautiful Playlist: 17 Songs That Will Leave You Feeling Empowered

Not feeling your best? We’re hoping to remedy that with PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful playlist, highlighting songs that are bound to lift you up following a less-than-stellar day.

Some tunes are romantic, while others promote self-love and body confidence. While there are differences, all these songs share one thing in common: They will leave you feeling happy — and what’s more beautiful than that?

“Flawless” — Beyoncé

Because it would be a downright travesty not to include Queen Bey. Besides, this jam gets us to dramatically flip our hair any time, any place.

“Feeling Myself” — Nicki Minaj ft. Beyoncé

Remedy for a bad day: Go to your room, blast “Feeling Myself” and channel your inner Nicki and Bey.

“Stronger” — Britney Spears

Old-school Britney makes us want to sing along really, really loudly every single time — and that feeling is only amplified whenever “Stronger” comes on.

“Who You Are” — Jessie J

Lyric to live by: “Don’t lose who you are in the blur of the stars”

“Crooked Smile” — J. Cole ft. TLC

Spoiler alert: You may or may not tear up while listening to J. Cole’s poignant verses. A snippet: “No need to fix what God already put his paint brush on.”

“Try” — Colbie Caillat

We’re equally empowered by Caillat’s confidence-boosting words and by the fact that she totally strips down to a bare-faced, hair extension-free Colbie by the end of the video.

“What Makes You Beautiful” — One Direction

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t used to visualize ourselves being serenaded by Harry/Liam/Zayn/Niall/Louis. Sigh.

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

Truth: It’s the kind of song that can make anyone feel sexy.

“You & I (Nobody in the World)” — John Legend

Chrissy Teigen, Laverne Cox and a slew of real women star in Legend’s tear-jerker video for “You & I (Nobody in the World),” which explores beauty in all different forms.

“Independent Woman” — Destiny’s Child

In case you needed proof that Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams are absolute queens.

“Confident” — Demi Lovato

Is there really anything wrong with being confident? Not according to Lovato. Listen for the catchy, feel-good music, stay for the badass storyline.

“Good As Hell” — Lizzy

As one PEOPLE staffer puts it: “It’s an anthem about being your best self, loving yourself and taking care of yourself, and when you listen to it, you do feel good as hell.”

“Secrets” — Mary Lambert

Excuse us while we recite Lambert’s words in front of the mirror every morning for eternity: “I love my butt and won’t shut up.”

“Good Life” — One Republic

Because life should be celebrated.

“Sweet Disposition” — Temper Trap

Try listening without singing along. We dare you.

“Man! I Feel Like a Woman” — Shania Twain

And my oh my, it feels so, so good to be a woman.

“Beautiful” — Christina Aguilera

Did you really think we’d make a Most Beautiful playlist and not include this one?