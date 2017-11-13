Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
PEOPLE's Sexiest Men Alive: Still Sexy After All These Years
Like a fine wine, PEOPLE’s picks for Sexiest Man Alive get better with age. Need some handsome proof? Check out our past SMA studs posing with their younger selves
By People Staff
Posted on November 13, 2017 at 2:55pm EST
Sexiest Man Alive Years: 2000 and 1995
Whether he is wearing shades or spectacles, Pitt is always 'looking' good.
Sexiest Man Alive Years: 2009 and 2003
From Freddy Krueger flicks to becoming a father of two, Depp can make any role smolder.
Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2012
Tatum landed his role in Magic Mike for a reason: This actor's attractiveness is a powerful – almost jaw-dropping – force.
Sexiest Man Alive Years: 1999 and 1993
Sorry Anderson Cooper, but Gere is the original silver fox.
Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2013
Behati Prinsloo isn't the only lady with eyes for Levine. Women (and Blake Shelton) have been fawning over 2013's Sexiest Man Alive for years.
Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2004
It's hard to resist a beautiful Brit, and Law is one of the fairest of them all.
Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2005
All right, all right, all right! May the beauty of the McConaissance continue to grow with age.
Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2011
Here's hoping that Cooper's baby blues never lose their transfixing luster.
Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2008
He sings, he dances, he acts and he even owns an adorable French Bulldog. No wonder we are still obsessing over Jackman!
Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1989
Once you play the ultimate ladies' man – James Bond – your sex appeal becomes eternal.
Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2001
Another Bond means another swoon-worthy man – especially in a turtleneck.
Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2007
Will Hunting grew up to be quite the striking post grad.
DENZEL WASHINGTON
Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1996
Washington is known for his masterful dramatic roles, but his smile definitely deserves praise, too. Keep cheesing, Denzel!
Sexiest Man Alive Years: 1997 and 2006
Clooney had some beautiful bachelor years, but we like his married man look best of all.
Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1985
Aussie exports appear to have many sexy years under their belts.
Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1990
There is no such thing as the 'Danger Zone' for Cruise; his looks stay cute and cool year after year.
Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1998
When Ford looks this good, who cares if Han shot first or not?