BRAD PITT

Sexiest Man Alive Years: 2000 and 1995

Whether he is wearing shades or spectacles, Pitt is always 'looking' good.

JOHNNY DEPP

Sexiest Man Alive Years: 2009 and 2003

From Freddy Krueger flicks to becoming a father of two, Depp can make any role smolder.

CHANNING TATUM

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2012

Tatum landed his role in Magic Mike for a reason: This actor's attractiveness is a powerful – almost jaw-dropping – force.

RICHARD GERE

Sexiest Man Alive Years: 1999 and 1993

Sorry Anderson Cooper, but Gere is the original silver fox.

ADAM LEVINE

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2013

Behati Prinsloo isn't the only lady with eyes for Levine. Women (and Blake Shelton) have been fawning over 2013's Sexiest Man Alive for years.

JUDE LAW

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2004

It's hard to resist a beautiful Brit, and Law is one of the fairest of them all.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2005

All right, all right, all right! May the beauty of the McConaissance continue to grow with age.

BRADLEY COOPER

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2011

Here's hoping that Cooper's baby blues never lose their transfixing luster.

HUGH JACKMAN

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2008

He sings, he dances, he acts and he even owns an adorable French Bulldog. No wonder we are still obsessing over Jackman!

SEAN CONNERY

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1989

Once you play the ultimate ladies' man – James Bond – your sex appeal becomes eternal.

PIERCE BROSNAN

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2001

Another Bond means another swoon-worthy man – especially in a turtleneck.

MATT DAMON

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 2007

Will Hunting grew up to be quite the striking post grad.

DENZEL WASHINGTON

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1996

Washington is known for his masterful dramatic roles, but his smile definitely deserves praise, too. Keep cheesing, Denzel!

GEORGE CLOONEY

Sexiest Man Alive Years: 1997 and 2006

Clooney had some beautiful bachelor years, but we like his married man look best of all.

MEL GIBSON

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1985

Aussie exports appear to have many sexy years under their belts.

TOM CRUISE

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1990

There is no such thing as the 'Danger Zone' for Cruise; his looks stay cute and cool year after year.

HARRISON FORD

Sexiest Man Alive Year: 1998

When Ford looks this good, who cares if Han shot first or not?

