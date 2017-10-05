Hollywood’s Rising Stars Come Out for PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch Party: See the Pics!

Sasha Pieterse: Pretty Little Liar

When Sasha Pieterse opened up about her dramatic weight gain on DWTS, the actress found a safe haven in those going through the same thing. Pieterse, 21, suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and called out body shamers for their harsh comments on social media. She has instead focused on loving herself at "every stage and chapter of my life." The Pretty Little Liars actress also "can't wait" for the spin-off show.