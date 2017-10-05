Ones To Watch
Hollywood’s Rising Stars Come Out for PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch Party: See the Pics!
Several up and coming stars stepped out PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch Party presented by Maybelline New York at NeueHouse in Los Angeles
By Alexia Fernandez•@alexiafedz
Frankie Muniz: The Comeback Star
He was known as everyone's little brother, then as the wise cracking teenager in Big Fat Liar. Now, Frankie Muniz is taking on a new role in Hollywood after taking time off to become a race car driver, allwhile overcoming a secret health battle that can be hazardous to his gig on Dancing with the Stars.
Val Chmerkovskiy: Dancing Through Life
He can be sultry and a sweetheart. The Dancing with the Stars dance pro has made the show his own, giving his older brother Maks Chmerkovskiy, a run for his money. From dating and breaking up with Amber Rose, becoming an uncle, to beginning a new relationship with costar Jenna Johnson, Val has everything going for him.
Ty Dolla $ign: "Blasé" in Black
This 32-year-old rapper and record producer has taken the music world by storm since his debut in 2015 with his album Free TC. From working with Kanye West to Pharrell Williams, Ty Dolla $ign isn't going anywhere. While his music career continues to rise, his personal life seems to be following. On Tuesday, Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui seemed to confirm their relationship on Instagram.
Francia Raisa: Heart of Gold
The 29-year-old Los Angeles-native has been working in the business since childhood, but she recently made headlines when she donated a kidney to best friend Selena Gomez. Raisa starred in the ABC Family drama, The Secret Life of the American Teenager opposite Shailene Woodley. She’s recently made appearances on The Mindy Project, Black-ish and will appear in it’s spin-off Grown-ish in 2018.
Paris Jackson: Carving Her Own Path
Paris Jackson has strived to make a name for herself in her own right since the tragic death of her father, Michael Jackson, in 2009. Jackson, 19, has signed a major modeling contract with Calvin Klein, made appearances on Star, and been featured on the cover of Rolling Stone, all while making a debut at the Met Gala this year. All this before she's left her teens.
Jordan Fisher: From Hamilton to Debut Album
A native of Alabama, Fisher has been steadily working his way to the top. From Teen Beach Movie to playing dual roles in the mega hit Broadway musical Hamilton, the 23-year-old has already starred in Grease: Live and is preparing to release his debut album. "I'm ... trying to make the best first album that I can possibly make," he told PEOPLE in April.
Sasha Pieterse: Pretty Little Liar
When Sasha Pieterse opened up about her dramatic weight gain on DWTS, the actress found a safe haven in those going through the same thing. Pieterse, 21, suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and called out body shamers for their harsh comments on social media. She has instead focused on loving herself at "every stage and chapter of my life." The Pretty Little Liars actress also "can't wait" for the spin-off show.
