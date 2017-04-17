MICHELLE PFEIFFER

Most Beautiful 1990: Being named one of the World's Most Beautiful celebrities in 1990 came as something of a shock to Pfeiffer. the actress told PEOPLE. "It's the way my mouth sort of curls up, or my nose tilts up." Landing on the cover – again – nine years later, Pfeiffer told PEOPLE of her younger self, "I did nothing beauty-wise. People were horrified by how I treated my skin."

Now: The 58-year-old actress sees the upside to aging. "[Part] of feeling sexy is feeling comfortable in your own skin, and less inhibited," she told InStyle, "and that goes along with getting older."