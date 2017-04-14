PEOPLE's Most Beautiful: A Look Back at the Covers

JENNIFER ANISTON, 2016

Earning the title for a second time gave the 47-year-old actress "this sort of very excited, teenage-y kind of moment," she told PEOPLE. Her interview touched on aging — "It's funny, it's a really quick transition from not a care and now all of a sudden, we've got to really be mindful of what we put inside our bodies," she said — and life at home with husband Justin Theroux. "He makes me laugh. He's so interesting and so interested ... and he's just a good man."