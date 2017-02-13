Maybe The Lizzie McGuire Movie plot wasn’t so far-fetched after all.

These everyday people are nearly identical to some very famous faces, and are proving that looking like a celebrity might just be the next best thing to actually being one.

Taylor Swift and April Gloria

Going out to dinner! Romper and shoes from Target! #whowhatwear @whowhatwear #aprilgloria #maui #hawaii A photo posted by April (@april_gloria) on Oct 28, 2016 at 8:30pm PDT

There are many Swift lookalikes out and about in the world, but this cosplayer from Kansas is probably the most dead-on of them all.

Gloria seems to fully embrace her resemblance to the singer, and shares both her love of cats and her expert ability to rock bold lip colors.

🎉 #aprilgloria #aprilgloriacosplay #redlips #urbandecaybadblood #badblood #badbloodurbandecay #makeup #blueeyes A photo posted by April (@april_gloria) on Jul 3, 2016 at 4:09pm PDT

Angelina Jolie and Chelsea Marr

Finally in bed with a cup of tea in one hand and 'The Journey' in the other📖☕️ Get it at www.pmpublishing.co.uk. Loving it! #sundayreading A photo posted by Chelsea Louise 🌻 (@chelsealoumarr) on Feb 21, 2016 at 2:01pm PST

The lucky Scottish beauty could easily be the actress’s long-lost little sister.

Morning😊 A photo posted by Chelsea Louise 🌻 (@chelsealoumarr) on Aug 29, 2016 at 12:50am PDT

After her resemblance to Jolie caused internet buzz in 2015, Marr responded to commenters who wondered whether she had gotten plastic surgery to look like the star.

“Anyone who knows me knows I am extremely open and really don’t mind discussing it. I have had lip fillers yes, not to look like anyone else but just because I wanted them a bit fuller just like all the other women that have also had theirs done,” she wrote in a Facebook post, adding that she also had surgery on her nose to fix problems related to a childhood accident and had a breast augmentation.

A photo posted by Chelsea Louise 🌻 (@chelsealoumarr) on Apr 13, 2016 at 2:36am PDT

Unsurprisingly, Marr has done some modeling and appears to be quite the bikini enthusiast.

Shot by @sylvainvonk A photo posted by Chelsea Louise 🌻 (@chelsealoumarr) on Nov 15, 2015 at 10:30am PST

Hazy vibes.. @sylvainvonk A photo posted by Chelsea Louise 🌻 (@chelsealoumarr) on Dec 7, 2015 at 11:19am PST

While the similarities seem obvious to us, on Facebook Marr said, “I don’t really see the resemblance myself to be honest.”

Emma Watson and Meghan Flockhart

When the lighting in Manchester is 92463829x better than Glasgow A photo posted by meganflockhart (@meganflockhart) on Sep 17, 2016 at 7:33am PDT

The Glasgow, UK cosplayer could easily be mistaken for Hogwarts’ smartest student.

Not the most ideal coworker at surf dogs but Chewie means well #starwars A photo posted by meganflockhart (@meganflockhart) on Oct 13, 2016 at 1:52pm PDT

Flockhart seized the opportunity to dress up as Watson’s famous Harry Potter character on multiple occasions, and recently channeled her new Beauty and the Beast role.

That bit in Harry Potter when Bellatrix ditched the dark lord and teamed up with Hermione to time travel back & help Newt find his beasts ⚡️ #mcmlondon #mcmldn16 #mcmlondoncomiccon #fantasticbeasts #fantasticbeastsandwheretofindthem A photo posted by meganflockhart (@meganflockhart) on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:25am PDT

“As much as I’d love to believe I am her doppelganger, as she’s gorgeous and an idol of mine, I am myself at the end of the day. But I have similar traits to my idol and that’s awesome,” Flockhart told the Mirror in 2016.

Katy Perry and Francesca Brown

A very Merry Christmas to every single one of you lovely lot that follow me. I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas. It's Christmassssssssss 🎄🎅🏻 Ho Ho Ho (Christmas Selfie taken with @stellarlightingsystems) A photo posted by francesca_brown (@francesca_brown) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:37pm PST

The actress and Perry impersonator can fool even the most zealous of fans.

“I would just get mistaken everywhere,” the Brit told Elle.com about when the popstar first shot to fame. “I’d have people running after me; I went shopping, and I had children running after me. I went to a music festival here in London, and there were cameras and crowds of people turned up wanting their picture [with me]. Everyone would think I was her!”

Me and left shark. Thank you again @prismatic_kitty for your gift. Made by the talented @amelia_b83 A photo posted by francesca_brown (@francesca_brown) on Aug 8, 2016 at 11:49am PDT

Brown says that at first her resemblance to Perry caused issues in her acting career, but she’s since decided to accept lookalike jobs to pay the bills and continues to pursue other acting gigs. “I was working quite a lot as an actress. I was going up for auditions, and I kept getting the comparison to Katy Perry. For some reason — I don’t know why — it was costing me jobs.”

Backstage selfie. 😎 A photo posted by francesca_brown (@francesca_brown) on Jun 26, 2016 at 12:21pm PDT

“Although [looking like Katy] made the acting harder for me, it hasn’t stopped me. I do believe in myself as an actress and I know I have what it takes. I mean there’s Zooey Deschanel as well, and they get mistaken, and I think that people can take both of them. So there can be Zooey Deschanel, Katy Perry, and me,” she told Elle.com.

Ed Sheeran and Ty Jones

A photo posted by Ty Jones (@ty1991ed) on Jun 2, 2016 at 2:33am PDT

Jones, who calls himself “Ed’s evil twin” in his Instagram bio, is constantly mistaken for the famous musician. “When Ed became really famous I had people always coming up to me and talking to me and wanting my picture — it was crazy,” he told the Mirror. “He’s such a big artist and I’m a massive fan of his but now it’s like I can’t escape it, people go mad when they think they’re meeting Ed Sheeran.”

Favorate part of a holiday is plenty of rest:) A photo posted by Ty Jones (@ty1991ed) on Jul 5, 2014 at 9:18am PDT

“I’ve had a few photos of me go viral because people thought they were Ed Sheeran which is mad because I don’t expect it and my friends and family tag me in these pictures all the time,” he added.

Jones actually got the chance to meet his dead ringer, and told the Mirror that Sheeran was in disbelief over their similarities.

Me and @teddysphotos A photo posted by Ty Jones (@ty1991ed) on Jan 25, 2013 at 1:15pm PST

Ariana Grande and Jacky Vasquez

💕💋 A photo posted by Jacky Vasquez (@jackyvasquez) on Sep 28, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT

Vasquez frequently rocks a high ponytail on Instagram to accentuate her resemblance to the Dangerous Woman, and has been known to poke fun at Grande’s headline-grabbing moments.

I'm bouta lick her cupcake 👅 A photo posted by Jacky Vasquez (@jackyvasquez) on Sep 8, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

“I have been mistaken as Ariana a couple times. I remember I got mistaken in Washington D.C. because she was at the Verizon Center that day and I dressed up like her since she was in town. People asked me to take pictures with them that day, it was so fun!” she told Sweetly High.

A photo posted by Jacky Vasquez (@jackyvasquez) on Dec 15, 2015 at 5:39pm PST

Princess Kate and Heidi Agan

Agan quit her job as a waitress to become a full-time royal lookalike once Princess Kate joined the most famous family in England.

Happy Valentine's Day all! Xx pic.twitter.com/uhBrLRyrxp — Kate Lookalike (@HeidiAgan) February 14, 2016

“She’s a gorgeous, gorgeous lady and she carries herself extremely well, so for somebody to say that you look like her is just incredible,” she told Katie Couric in an interview.

Agan has teamed up with other lookalikes for (fake) royal family photos.

A photo posted by Kate Middleton Heidi Agan (@heidiagan) on May 10, 2016 at 6:01am PDT

Kim Kardashian West and Kamilla Osman

Osman’s uncanny resemblance to the selfie queen has earned her lots of attention on Instagram.

dinner time 🔑🍝 A photo posted by Kamilla Osman (@kamiosman) on Jan 15, 2016 at 6:16pm PST

| thank you …100K😍 A photo posted by Kamilla Osman (@kamiosman) on Dec 23, 2015 at 6:42pm PST

Kardashian West actually met her lookalike in 2016 and, of course, shared a photo of the big moment.

“I’m embracing the fact that people think we look alike and I appreciate it because I think she’s beautiful. But I want to be me,” Osman told ET.

The good-natured beauty even seems to share Kardashian West’s ability to brush off the haters. “They called me a Walmart version of Kim Kardashian. That was so funny!!” she shared with ET. “I actually commented back and was like, ‘That’s a brilliant comment.’ So yes guys, I’m a Walmart version of Kim Kardashian.”