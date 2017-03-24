PEOPLE Readers Hilariously React to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Anal Sex Guide – See the Best Comments

On Thursday, PEOPLE published a piece covering Gwyneth Paltrow‘s site goop’s explicit Q&A about anal sex with psychoanalyst and author Paul Joannides.

While the piece aimed to squash the stigma around the sexual act, some PEOPLE readers weren’t quite ready to be enlightened.

Many took to the Facebook comments section to react to the story they dubbed “TMI,” using memes and issuing their takes on the latest edition of goop’s annual Sex Issue. Here are some of the best.

Not everyone found goop’s take offensive however. One PEOPLE reader wrote, “Are people really this immature nowadays? Because judging by these comments, Facebook is full of children. It’s sad how ignorant and immature (yes I said it twice) people are about sex and related subjects. One of the many reasons we need better sex education in schools.”

Added another, “These comments sound like we’re in the 1940s or something.”

The goop interview with Joannides covers various aspects of anal sex — from health risks to how to ensure a good experience.

The second annual Sex Issue also includes a discussion of the ethics of porn, a piece on the importance of sex education for young girls, a guide to having casual sex and a sex-themed shop featuring Paltrow-approved lingerie, oils and sex toys.