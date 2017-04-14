It’s no surprise PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful women have incredibly accomplished careers, but one thing that sets these stars apart is the raw talent they displayed at an early age. From #TBT photos to home videos, we gathered all the evidence we’ll ever need to prove that they’ve been destined for stardom since birth.

Cindy Crawford

Oh yeah! #tbt glamour shots! With highschool friend Chris Collin. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 17, 2014 at 9:34am PDT

Years before she was named the world’s highest-paid model, Crawford smoldered in this high school photo.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts had yet to land an acting role when she auditioned for a soap opera in 1985. However, it’s hard to miss her signature megawatt smile.

Nicole Kidman

Way back in 1983, Kidman starred in her first credited role in the movie Skin Deep. This scene shows the actress playing an aspiring model who is good … but not good enough. Don’t worry, we have a feeling Kidman’s career fared better than her character’s.

Drew Barrymore (2007)

A young Barrymore delighted by freshly baked chocolate chip cookies? The actress was gearing up to warm our hearts before her breakout role in E.T.

Kate Hudson

⭐Hair goals ⭐️ #tbt A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Apr 14, 2016 at 1:32am PDT

It would be years before she began professionally acting, but even as a child, Hudson projected warmth and grace.

From Coinage: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Christina Applegate

While visiting The Late Late Show, Applegate showed off an early headshot from when she was about 5 or 6 years old. “It’s like you haven’t aged,” James Corden pointed out.

Jennifer Lopez



Lopez threw it way back during a 2016 appearance on The View and we’re so grateful she did. We were treated to a clip of her as a Fly Girl on In Living Color. Of course, now Lopez is known for dancing, singing, acting — among many, many other accomplishments.

Beyoncé

At just 7 years old, Beyoncé was already belting her little heart out. Now, almost 30 years later, she’s one of the biggest stars in the world.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow was still early in her career when she auditioned for Jurassic Park. While she didn’t land this role, she went on to win an Oscar less than a decade later.

Lupita Nyong’o

This video shows Nyong’o, at this point still enrolled in Yale, talking about her professional theater debut. Is it any surprise that she was as poised and eloquent as she was when she collected her first Oscar just a few years later?