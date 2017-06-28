The best celebrity stories and videos are coming straight to your living room – just ask Alexa!

PEOPLE is among the first entertainment news brands to launch a video flash briefing for Amazon’s brand new Echo Show.

Echo Show owners can tune in every weekday at 7 a.m. ET for the PEOPLE custom flash briefing, which will include the latest breaking news in entertainment, hosted by PEOPLE Now’s Jeremy Parsons.

Stories from the editors of PEOPLE will range from pop culture and crime to human interest, lifestyle and more.

“We are thrilled to bring PEOPLE’s content to a new platform with the Amazon Echo Show,” says Jess Cagle, Editor in Chief of PEOPLE and Editorial Director of Time Inc. Style and Entertainment Group. “We are always looking for innovative ways to extend our audience of (68 million without social, 98 million with social), and the Echo Show is a natural fit for the brand as we expand our video offerings.”

The newly announced Echo Show – releases on Wednesday – pairs the company’s Alexa technology with a video screen, allowing users to watch YouTube videos, see music lyrics, photos, weather forecasts and more.

To access PEOPLE’s flash briefing for the latest in entertainment news, enable the PEOPLE flash briefing in the skills store and then ask Alexa on your Echo Show, “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?”