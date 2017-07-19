Inside Paula Patton’s Life as a Mom

In ABC’s new supernatural series Somewhere Between, Paula Patton plays a time-traveling journalist granted the opportunity to alter her future. But despite any highs and lows in her personal life, the actress insists she wouldn’t change a thing.

“At the end of the day, it’s best to move forward,” the L.A. native, 41, tells PEOPLE. “I’m in that part of my life right now where there’s huge changes.”

Indeed, Patton and high school sweetheart Robin Thicke, 40, divorced in 2015 after eight years of marriage; and in January, they engaged in a custody battle over son Julian, now 7.

“You have to find your way, and I think I’m on that discovery,” she says.

These days, that includes binge-watching Netflix favorites House of Cards and Santa Clarita Diet, getting back into yoga and finding solace while running. “It’s kind of a love-hate [relationship] with running,” Patton continues. “It’s always like, ‘Oh God, can I do it?’ And once I begin, it helps me settle myself and give clarity.”

Though she refuses to dwell on the past, Patton has embraced one throwback for the sake of her son: Schoolhouse Rock! “I couldn’t help it,” she gushes. “I had to introduce Julian!”

As a mom fighting to ensure her daughter’s safety in the new thriller, Patton learned a powerful lesson about motherhood. “There’s one person that you would give up your life for, and that’s your child,” Patton says, adding of the series, “It speaks to the heart of who are you truly when your back is against the wall. And that you have more power than your realize.”

Somewhere Between premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.