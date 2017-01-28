Paul Rudd Makes Rare Public Appearance with Screenwriter Wife at Sundance Film Festival

For most of their two-decade-long relationship, Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger Rudd have remained largely private. But on Friday night, the actor and his publicist-turned-screenwriter wife were side-by-side on the red carpet for the premiere of their film Fun Mom Dinner.

Rudd, 47, and Yaeger Rudd share credits on the movie, as Yaeger Rudd wrote the screenplay and Rudd lent his acting chops to the film. (He is also an executive producer.) At the premiere of the movie at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah, the couple both had a laid-back red carpet style.

Yaeger Rudd wore a black turtleneck sweater with white jeans, while Rudd paired his denim jeans with a white button-down shirt and gray suit jacket.

Starring Kate Aselton, Toni Collette, Molly Shannon and Bridget Everett, Fun Mom Dinner is an adult comedy about four women’s girls’ night out.

The couple started dating around the time of Rudd’s Clueless fame and were married in 2003. They have two children together, 6-year-old daughter Darby and 10-year-old son Jack.

RELATED VIDEO: Paul Rudd: Even I Fell In Love With My ‘Clueless’ Character

In an interview with Elle in August 2011, Rudd talked about his relationship with his wife — and why he isn’t a headline-making star.

“I don’t think I’m going to sell a lot of tabloids,” he said. “My wife [Julie Yaeger, a former publicist] and I have been together for 16 years. My parents were married my whole life until my father passed away a few years ago.”