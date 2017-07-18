Patton Oswalt and Fiancée Meredith Salenger Walk the Red Carpet Hand in Hand at the Valerian Premiere

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger took a trip to the city of a thousand planets — straight from the city of stars.

The newly engaged couple hit the red carpet on Monday night in one of their first public outings since Oswalt popped the question, attending the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Posing hand in hand, Oswalt, 48, and Salenger, 47, were all smiles — and were even caught on camera gazing at each other.

Salenger posted a similar photo from the night out on Instagram, praising the film for having the “best visual effects” and “amazing aliens.”

“My skirt had sequins that poked me all night,” she added. “My shoes are sexy but yowch. Why can’t we wear pajamas all the time!?!?? Whyyyyy????”

In another image from the evening — posted by Travis Robinson — Salenger playfully ID’d her fiancé as they entered Lucky Strike Live in West Hollywood for some post-premiere fun.

“If @meredithsalenger says no, it’s a no… poor @balvenieboy #roadhouse #doyouknowwhoiam #bestdoormanever #fakeID,” Robinson captioned the shot.

Oswalt and Salenger announced their engagement earlier this month, shortly after going public with their relationship at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie Baby Driver.

The couple’s happy news came just 15 months after Oswalt’s wife Michelle McNamara died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016, leaving the comedian to care for their 8-year-old daughter, Alice Rigney.