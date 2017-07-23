Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger shared a sweet smooch on the red carpet for Entertainment Weekly’s annual Comic-Con party on Saturday.

Oswalt and Salenger looked very cozy at the San Diego, California, event. The comedian dressed casually with a green and blue pattered button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers and Salenger wore a blue and white floral dress with black ankle-strap heels.

The two seemed to have made up since their very public Twitter “fight” last week, which started when Oswalt responded to a tweet with some vulgar humor, prompting Salenger to tweet at her financé, “Delete your account.”

This isn’t the first red carpet the newly engaged couple has been spotted on this month. Last week, they were caught on-camera gazing at each other at the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The 48-year-old comedian had been dealing with some online backlash after he announced via a Twitter post that he and Salenger, 47, were getting engaged. A few critics took to Twitter with nasty comments about the couple’s decision to get engaged less that a year and a half after Oswalt’s late wife, Michelle McNamera, had passed away.

McNamera died in April 2016 due to prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition that caused arterial blockages — a condition that Oswalt said he and McNamara, a crime writer reporter, did not know about when she was alive. The couple got married in 2005, and have a daughter, Alice Rigney.