Jedi Jabs & Mixing Bowls of Gin: Patton Oswalt & Meredith Salenger Continue 'Cringe-dorable' Twitter Fighting

Another day, another Twitter “fight” for Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger.
Just a few days ago, the duo exchanged faux-barbs in a series of good-humored tweets back and forth to each other. The “argument'” escalated quickly and Twitter users following the threads enjoyed every second of it.
And now the two are back at it again. This time, however, the string of banter began with one Twitter user posting a series of photos featuring a lego version of the couple’s “future wedding” at Hidden Heart Park.
Things didn’t sit well with Salenger — who has lent her voice to multiple episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars — when she noticed Broadus designed the lego figures to have Oswalt holding a lightsaber.
FROM PEN: EW’s Top Ten Rom-Com Movie Moments
“I should have the lightsaber,” Salenger tweeted. And so it began.
Oswalt wasn’t about to let his fiancée win this one easily, tweeting back “EXCUSE Moh,” but quickly realized his reasoning didn’t quite line up with the facts. “Wait you played a Jedi never mind,” he wrote.
In response, Salenger capitalized on her man’s admitted defeat and posted two back-to-back tweets, including one with a photo confirming her role as the voice of an animated Jedi, which presumably wrapped up the ‘argument.’
As this went on, Twitter users following the “argument” began to interject, with one user even jokingly suggesting the couple put an end to it and “get a room.” But the two weren’t so easily swayed and continued their playful and public banter.
“Hoo boy this’ll be a fun marriage,” tweeted Oswalt in response to his fiancée, sarcastically adding that he was “a mixing bowl of gin.”
Following the comedian’s tweet, another Twitter user became involved, reminding Oswalt just what he’s getting himself into: “Dude, you’re marrying a Jedi, Natty Gann, and Lainie Diamond. You’re gonna need a bigger bowl.”
And Oswalt put those comments to good use, sarcastically tweeting his “brain explodes as I realize this.” Not to be outdone by her man’s digs, Salenger capitalized on the perfect opportunity to get back at him. She playfully wrote, “You are marrying three other chicks too!!!?! Foool you Betta watch yo step.”
By this time, the Twittersphere nearly collapsed under the weight of comments and threads from users following the pair’s back and forth banter. Many responded with tweets of adoration for couple, while others turned to sarcasm to joke back at them about their public flirting — fittingly calling it “cringe-dorable” and suggesting they should step away from the screen and meet up in person.
The couple is quite familiar with their relationship being a hot topic on social media. Oswalt and Salenger first became engaged 15 months after the comedian’s first wife, Michelle McNamara, died suddenly. The pair received backlash shortly after the announcement and used social media to defend their decision to get engaged.
McNamera died in April 2016 due to prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition that caused arterial blockages — a condition that Oswalt said he and McNamara did not know about when she was alive. The couple got married in 2005 and have a daughter, Alice Rigney, who was 8 when her mother passed away.