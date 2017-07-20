Jedi Jabs & Mixing Bowls of Gin: Patton Oswalt & Meredith Salenger Continue 'Cringe-dorable' Twitter Fighting

Another day, another Twitter “fight” for Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger.

Just a few days ago, the duo exchanged faux-barbs in a series of good-humored tweets back and forth to each other. The “argument'” escalated quickly and Twitter users following the threads enjoyed every second of it.

And now the two are back at it again. This time, however, the string of banter began with one Twitter user posting a series of photos featuring a lego version of the couple’s “future wedding” at Hidden Heart Park.

@MeredthSalenger here's an attempt at something more traditional. @pattonoswalt 's hair needs a bit of work. I call it Hidden Heart Park. pic.twitter.com/30qem0iyPx — Roger Broadus (@Sudaorb) July 19, 2017

Found a Jim Gordon and a lavender dresses. Gonna try to hunt down the lower hair in a darker color for Alice. Where'd he get the lightsaber? pic.twitter.com/EN5nL2GNtz — Roger Broadus (@Sudaorb) July 20, 2017

Things didn’t sit well with Salenger — who has lent her voice to multiple episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars — when she noticed Broadus designed the lego figures to have Oswalt holding a lightsaber.

“I should have the lightsaber,” Salenger tweeted. And so it began.

I should have the lightsaber — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 20, 2017

Oswalt wasn’t about to let his fiancée win this one easily, tweeting back “EXCUSE Moh,” but quickly realized his reasoning didn’t quite line up with the facts. “Wait you played a Jedi never mind,” he wrote.

EXCUSE Moh wait you played a Jedi never mind. shit https://t.co/BISWrE0f3K — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 20, 2017

In response, Salenger capitalized on her man’s admitted defeat and posted two back-to-back tweets, including one with a photo confirming her role as the voice of an animated Jedi, which presumably wrapped up the ‘argument.’

No JUST a Jedi. A badass brilliant sexy passionate loyal to the Jedi ways kinda Jedi! #BarrissOffee #clonewars #starwars So yeah I get the〽️ https://t.co/avvJ8QSgrb — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 20, 2017

As this went on, Twitter users following the “argument” began to interject, with one user even jokingly suggesting the couple put an end to it and “get a room.” But the two weren’t so easily swayed and continued their playful and public banter.

“Hoo boy this’ll be a fun marriage,” tweeted Oswalt in response to his fiancée, sarcastically adding that he was “a mixing bowl of gin.”

Hoo boy this'll be a fun marriage (drinks a mixing bowl of gin) https://t.co/qujynvXW3X — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 20, 2017

Following the comedian’s tweet, another Twitter user became involved, reminding Oswalt just what he’s getting himself into: “Dude, you’re marrying a Jedi, Natty Gann, and Lainie Diamond. You’re gonna need a bigger bowl.”

Dude, you're marrying a Jedi, Natty Gann, and Lainie Diamond. You're gonna need a bigger bowl. — Snowflake Buttercup (@Sarah_White_77) July 20, 2017

And Oswalt put those comments to good use, sarcastically tweeting his “brain explodes as I realize this.” Not to be outdone by her man’s digs, Salenger capitalized on the perfect opportunity to get back at him. She playfully wrote, “You are marrying three other chicks too!!!?! Foool you Betta watch yo step.”

You are marrying three other chicks too!!!?! Foool you Betta watch yo step — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 20, 2017

By this time, the Twittersphere nearly collapsed under the weight of comments and threads from users following the pair’s back and forth banter. Many responded with tweets of adoration for couple, while others turned to sarcasm to joke back at them about their public flirting — fittingly calling it “cringe-dorable” and suggesting they should step away from the screen and meet up in person.

Are u gonna have your whole marriage on here or will u eventually get a room? It's kinda … cringe-dorable? — Adam Horowitz (@horowitz101) July 20, 2017

You two have so much fun on Twitter, you really should meet in person. — David Wiebe (@dwiebe99) July 20, 2017

The couple is quite familiar with their relationship being a hot topic on social media. Oswalt and Salenger first became engaged 15 months after the comedian’s first wife, Michelle McNamara, died suddenly. The pair received backlash shortly after the announcement and used social media to defend their decision to get engaged.

McNamera died in April 2016 due to prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition that caused arterial blockages — a condition that Oswalt said he and McNamara did not know about when she was alive. The couple got married in 2005 and have a daughter, Alice Rigney, who was 8 when her mother passed away.