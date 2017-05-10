WATCH: Patti LuPone Slams Madonna’s Acting Career: ‘She Should Not Be on Film or on Stage’

Patti LuPone did not hold back when it came to sharing her opinions about Madonna.

During Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the American Theater Hall of Fame inductee made it known that she is not a fan of Madge’s portrayal in 1996’s Evita, the same role LuPone played in the original 1979 Broadway production.

“I thought it was a piece of s—. Madonna is a movie killer,” the two-time Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony Award winner told host Andy Cohen and the night’s guest, Christopher Meloni. “She’s dead behind the eyes. She couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be on film or on stage. She’s a wonderful performer for what she does, but she is not an actress.”

In addition to scoring the coveted title role in the 1996 film adaptation of Evita, Madonna appeared on Broadway in the 1986 production of Goose and Tom-Tom, the 1988 production of Speed-the-Plow, and the 2002 production of Up for Grabs.

And Madonna wasn’t LuPone’s only target. The War Paint star, 68, also had some choice words for Real Housewives of New York City star LuAnn D’Agostino and former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller.

“She can’t act,” LuPone said of D’Agostino after Cohen showed a throwback clip of the reality star’s 2011 cameo opposite Meloni on Law & Order: SVU.

As for Miller, LuPone pointed out the reality star’s bankruptcy fraud case and 1 year and 1 day prison sentence. “She should go to jail for life. I found her obnoxious, I just hated her,” LuPone said.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.