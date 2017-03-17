Patrick Stewart Uses Marijuana Every Day to Treat Painful Arthritis: ‘I Have No Negative Side Effects’

Patrick Stewart has revealed that he uses medicinal marijuana spray, ointment and edibles every day to help treat arthritis in his hands.

The 76-year-old Logan actor opened up about his use of cannabis as he praised the U.K.’s first initiative to explore the benefits of marijuana in research led by Oxford University.

“I have had no negative side effects from this treatment,” he said in the statement obtained by PEOPLE, noting that using marijuana has “significantly reduced the stiffness and pain” in his hands.

Stewart said that just two years ago, a Los Angeles doctor gave him legal permission to purchase cannabis-based products from a “registered outlet” to help with his condition.

The actor uses the ointment each night to help with the pain in his hands so he can sleep better, he said, noting that it’s “too greasy” to use during the day.

“The spray, however, was much more usable and I would spray my fingers and particularly my thumb joints several times a day,” he continued.

The X-Men star said taking one-eighth of a cannabis-laced Chewy bar is “helpful at night time.”

He revealed that the arthritis is likely a “genetically based condition.”

“My mother had badly distorted and painful hands,” he said in the statement.

As a result of his own experience with the substance, Stewart said he “enthusiastically” supports Oxford University’s research into marijuana-based treatments.

“I believe this program of research might result in benefits for people like myself as well as millions of others,” he said.

I'm a legal marijuaner. Just in time for my 40th bday tomorrow. Now I just need to get a lighter pic.twitter.com/vJKy47MR3A — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 24, 2015

Stewart isn’t the first star to publicly endorse medicinal marijuana.

In 2015, Chelsea Handler rejoiced in a Twitter post about receiving her very own medical marijuana card.

“I’m a legal marijuaner,” she wrote alongside a photo of her new ID — which features her sporting a wide smile.