Patrick Schwarzenegger Gives Justin Bieber a Literal Lift in New York City

Do you even lift, bro?

Justin Bieber got a hoist from Patrick Schwarzenegger — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s 23-year-old son — on Saturday in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

Bieber squeezed his eyes shut as Schwarzenegger playfully picked him up by his chest.

The duo was photographed wearing fresh streetwear duds like skinny jeans and white sneakers. They also rocked similarly shorn hair, as Schwarzenegger was recently buzzed by his dad in March. This new ‘do follows his foray with hair braids, pictured on vacation with his girlfriend Abby Champion.

The 23-year-old “Love Yourself” singer is currently touring, with a number of upcoming concert stops overseas before he returns stateside on July 29 in Texas. He was up for the top prize at the Billboard Music Awards, but fellow Canadian Drake beat him out at the awards show earlier in May.

In March, Bieber met up with Schwarzenegger, breaking from touring for a game of basketball in Australia.

“Thanks to @justinbieber and crew who dropped by to get kitted up before a quick 3×3 session today,” Throwback Store, an Australian sportswear store, captioned the group photo.