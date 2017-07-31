Happy 18th anniversary @patrickdempsey ❤️! Through thick and thin….I love you~ wifey A post shared by Jillian Dempsey (@jilliandempsey) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

It was 22 years ago that Jillian Fink gave her first haircut to the guy who would become famous for his luscious locks on Grey’s Anatomy. Three kids, probably a billion haircuts (rough estimate) and 18 years of marriage later, Jillian and Patrick Dempsey are still in love.

Dedicating an adorable Instagram post to the father of her three children, Dempsey, now 51, wished him a happy 18th, adding, “Through thick and thin … I love you.” She signed the post with a “wifey.”

Jillian, who has worked as a makeup artist and hairdresser for talents like Kirsten Dunst and Kristen Stewart, gave birth to daughter, Talula Fyfe, in 2002 and their twin sons, Sullivan Patrick and Darby Galen, in 2007.

The couple nearly split in 2015, but they fought to save their marriage, with Patrick telling PEOPLE last September: “I didn’t feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That’s where it started.”

“Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve,” he added. “We wanted to be role models for our kids like, okay, if you have differences, you can work them out.”

Most recently, the pair was spotted just this January on a romantic getaway to Milan to celebrate the actor’s 51st birthday.

Happy birthday to my hubs 💋@patrickdempsey and all of the wonderful people of Milan who helped to celebrate! A post shared by Jillian Dempsey (@jilliandempsey) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

Since his departure from Grey’s Anatomy, Patrick has said he’s focusing on “developing and racing and being a father to my children.”

He told PEOPLE five months after the shocking death of his character, Dr. Derek Shepherd: “It had been long enough. It was time for me to move on with other things and other interests. I probably should have moved on a couple of years earlier. I stayed a bit longer than I should have.”