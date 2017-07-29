Paris Jackson was feeling free on her recent spiritual retreat — so much so that she didn’t mind taking her top off to get one with nature.

The daughter of Michael Jackson posted several topless photos of herself on Instagram Friday as she took in the sights on her spiritual getaway.

In one photo, the Star actress laid face down on a tree limb — captioning the shot, “bark to skin.”

In another, Jackson posed topless with her back to the camera — kneeling in front of a Buddha statue.

bark to skin

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Among the pics were a series of sites seen around the sanctuary visit — including candles, crystals, and a stunning stone sculpture.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

The 19-year-old model recently defended herself against those who criticized her for how much she embraces nudity.

“Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy,” she wrote in the caption to a topless Instagram photo in May. “Being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia.”

“I’m usually naked when i garden,” she continued. “It’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do.”

The new face of Calvin Klein took her beliefs one step further, writing, “Not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.”

“If this makes some of you upset I completely understand,” she added —encouraged those people to unfollow her on Instagram.