The Jackson siblings are celebrating Halloween in style.

On Friday, Paris Jackson and her older brother Prince made a rare joint appearance on the red carpet while wearing Halloween costumes.

The pair stepped out together at the Heal LA and TLK Fusion Present the 2nd Annual Costume for a Cause at the Jackson family home in Encino, California.

Paris, 19, wore a plush purple dragon onesie with matching purple slippers and accessorized with some white face paint. Meanwhile, her 20-year-old brother wore a costume that was not so easily identifiable: a full-body black-and-white unitard which was covered in a design that vaguely looked like hair.

Paris also shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video of her brother giving her a piggyback ride at the event on her Instagram.

The daughter of the late king of pop, Michael Jackson, recently became the new ambassador for Elizabeth Taylor’s AIDS foundation (ETAF).

“Elizabeth was a real badass,” she told PEOPLE ahead of an ETAF benefit dinner on Thursday, which she also attended with brother Prince. “It’s very rare that you see someone with that kind of influence really use their platform for something so important.”

She added of Taylor: “She wasn’t going to let the HIV/AIDS pandemic run wild as it directly impacted her friends and loved ones.”

Paris says the new role touches her “familial roots.” Taylor, who died in 2011, was a close friend of Michael’s before his 2009 death and was even the teen’s godmother.

“She was a courageous and unstoppable force of change during a time when the government remained silenced on the ongoing crisis,” Jackson told PEOPLE of Taylor. “She demanded [government officials] give HIV/AIDS the attention it desperately needed.”

“Her story is an example of how one person can have such a profound and positive effect on the whole of humanity,” she continued.