Paris Jackson Calls Joseph Fiennes’ Casting a ‘Shameful Portrayal’ of Her Late Father Michael: ‘I’m So Incredibly Offended’

Paris Jackson is adamantly against the casting of Joseph Fiennes as her father, Michael Jackson, in an upcoming television movie, to the point where she says “it honestly makes me want to vomit.”

Fans were shocked when the first trailer of actor Fiennes’ portrayal of Jackson was released on Tuesday and Paris was asked about it on Twitter.

“I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well,” Paris, 18, responded when asked for her thoughts on Fiennes’ role.

In January of last year, Fiennes, a white British man, was cast as the music icon for the half hour Sky Arts special, Urban Myths, which is based on an alleged road trip Jackson took with Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando after flights were grounded in the wake of the September 11th terrorist attacks of 2001.

“It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well,” Paris wrote in another post.

“Where is the respect? They worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. Shameful portrayal,” she continued, concluding, “He made a point of it plenty of times to express his pride in his roots. He would never have wanted this.”

Paris’ cousin Taj, who is the son of Michael’s brother Tito Jackson, also tweeted his reaction. “Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect,” he wrote.

On the decision to cast Fiennes, production company Sky Arts previously told PEOPLE in a statement: “It is part of a series of comedies about unlikely stories from arts and cultural history. Sky Arts gives producers the creative freedom to cast roles as they wish, within the diversity framework which we have set.”

Fiennes defended his role last year, telling Rolling Stone, “I deal in imagination, so I don’t think imagination should have rules stamped on them.”

Urban Myths is set to debut Jan. 19 on Sky Arts.