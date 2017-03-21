How Zac Efron Left Paris Jackson ‘Heartbroken’ at Her First Concert

Like most kids, Paris Jackson was a big High School Musical fan.

The daughter of Michael Jackson revealed to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that she was “heartbroken” when she went to her first concert.

“The first concert that I actively wanted to see was High School Musical Live,” Paris, 18, shared on Monday’s episode.

But the HSM event wasn’t as great as she thought it would be, all because the Disney Channel movie’s leading man, Zac Efron, was absent from the concert due to another film project.

“He actually wasn’t there, I was so bummed. It was the most depressing part, he wasn’t there, the most heartbroken part,” she said about not being able to see Efron live.

As for which film project the actor was “busy filming,” Paris recalled: “The movie with horses.” Viewers and fans hurriedly found the title of an Efron-starring movie that featured thoroughbreds: The Derby Stallion.

In fact, Efron was the only original cast member to miss the entire 42 North American tour dates because he was filming the 2007 adaptation of the Broadway musical, Hairspray. The singer that served as his replacement was Drew Seeley, Efron’s singing voice in the first film and co-writer of “Get’cha Head in the Game.”

Also during her late-night appearance, Paris played a game of Egg Russian Roulette against the host, beating him out with the least amount of raw egg on her head.