Paris Jackson Celebrates ‘Badass’ Mom Debbie Rowe’s Last Chemotherapy Treatment

Congratulations are in order for Paris Jackson‘s mother Debbie Rowe, who recently completed her chemotherapy treatment.

The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson dedicated a sweet shout-out to her formerly estranged mom, 58, on Instagram Tuesday.

“My badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. Ain’t she f–kin fabulous,” Jackson captioned the photo that showed Rowe holding a sign that read, “Chemo Done!”

The former dermatology nurse was diagnosed with breast cancer in July.

Jackson has been by Rowe’s side during her cancer battle, following the mother-daughter pair’s reconciliation in April 2013. Jackson previously shared a photo of her kissing her mom’s head along with the caption, “I’m a fighter because she’s a fighter. love you mom.”

“[Paris] is my rock, she’s amazing,” Rowe told Entertainment Tonight in an October interview. “She’s been with me the whole time. She was there. First phone call, [it] took her 30 seconds [to reach out] when she found out.”

Rowe was married to the late King of Pop from 1996 – 1999, and had two children together: Paris and Prince Michael, 19. She is not the mother of Jackson’s third child, Prince Michael II, 14, who was born to a still-unidentified surrogate mother.