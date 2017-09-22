From Fairies to Frenemies and Back to ‘Family’ — Paris Hilton Pays Tribute to Nicole Richie on Her Birthday

True friendships never die.

Nicole Richie turned 36-years-old on Thursday, and no one wished her a more joyous happy birthday than her The Simple Life costar Paris Hilton.

Hilton, also 36, shared a gallery of photos on her Instagram, which included throwbacks to their younger days, from celebrating Halloween as fairies to their transformation into reality stars.

“Happy Birthday @NicoleRichie 🎈🎂🎈Looking thru all these photos brings back so many special & amazing memories! ❤,” Hilton wrote in the caption. “Just wanted to let you know that I am so happy for & proud of you. Such a beautiful family you have created & loving your new TV show @NBCGreatNews, so hilarious! 😹”

“I will always think of you as a sister & think of you often. Love & miss you 🤗 #SanaSa👯 #BillAndSill,” she added.

The pair grew up with each other and the childhood friends went on to star in reality show The Simple Life. However, they then fell out in 2005 with Hilton telling people Richie “knows what she did.”

A year later they were spotted enjoying dinner together and since then have been actively repairing their friendship.

Richie, who is married to Joel Madden and shares two children with him, spent the day before her birthday at an Urban Decay Cosmetics party that she wrote on Instagram “was all about me.”

The #Ultimate #TBT Song #SanaSa 🎶👯🎶 #TheSimpleLife 😹 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

@urbandecaycosmetics threw me a huge party last night & it was all about me… And their new mascara. But mostly me. #HereComesTrouble A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

The mother of two told PEOPLE this week that she is having fun watching her 9-year-old daughter Harlow discover her own style.

“She’s on her own thing, you know?” she said. “It’s cool. It’s cool to watch.”

“She loves makeup, she loves a makeup tutorial,” Richie added. “That’s her thing. She’s a hair and makeup girl.”

“She’s finding joy in that and I feel like she’s kind of figuring out for herself what she likes and experimenting with different colors,” she continued. “Whether it’s makeup or not, experimenting with color is really important for the soul. so I just let her go at it.”