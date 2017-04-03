Paris Hilton Gushes Boyfriend Chris Zylka 'Has the Cutest Smile That Takes Your Breath Away'

That’s hot.

Paris Hilton is totally enamored of her new boyfriend Chris Zylka and can’t stop gushing about him!

The star shared a black-and-white photo with the The Leftovers actor on Instagram early Monday morning, writing, “He has the most adorable eyes you could ever fall for & the cutest smile that takes your breath away.”

“He has the ability to make you smile every time he speaks & whenever you look into his eyes it’s so hard to turn away,” Hilton, 36, continued.

She also shared a photo of Zylka, 31, looking dapper and contemplative in a suit, writing, “My #MCM now & forever.”

My #MCM now & forever 😍 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

FROM COINAGE: The True Cost of Famous TV Apartments

Hilton and the actor made their relationship social media official in February.

Since then, she’s been actively documenting their romance for fans, writing over the weekend, “So lucky to be in love with my best friend & always have the most incredible time wherever we go!”