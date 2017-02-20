People

Celebrity

Paris Hilton Has a New Man: Who Is The Leftovers Star Chris Zylka?

By @lekimble

Posted on

INSTARimage

Paris Hilton is off the market!

The star has a new beau: The Leftovers star Chris Zylka.

Hilton and Zylka made their Instagram debut over the weekend after celebrating the former’s 36th birthday together in New York City. In one image shared to her account, Hilton posed with Zylka and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, calling the pair “my loves.”

#BirthdaySelfie with my loves ✨👱🏼👸🏼👸🏼✨

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

In other photos posted Sunday – after the pair were spotted at LAX – Hilton posed with Zylka, 31, writing “My #Valentine.” Of another, she wrote, “The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic…”

My #Valentine 💘

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic…✨✨🌙✨✨

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

After an outfit change ahead of hitting the Hollywood Beauty Awards, Hilton cozied up to Zylka again, writing, “Live. Love. Sparkle…”

Live. Love. Sparkle…. ✨✨❤️✨✨

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

A source told Page Six of the new couple, “They have never been happier and they make the perfect couple.”

Zylka plays Tom Garvey on HBO’s The Leftovers, which just announced the April premiere date of its third and final season. On the show, Zylka’s Tom is the adopted son of Justin Theroux‘s character Kevin Garvey. Zylka also appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man and several episodes of Freeform’s Twisted.

Hilton was last linked to RunningBall founder Thomas Gross in 2016