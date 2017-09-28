Pamela Anderson Weeps for Hugh Hefner in Emotional Tribute After His Death: ‘I Am Me Because of You’

Pamela Anderson is mourning the death of Hugh Hefner – whom she called “the most important person in my life.”

The 50-year-old model — who graced the cover of Playboy a record 14 times, beginning in 1989, including the magazine’s final issue that included fully nude women in 2016 — shared a video of herself crying on Instagram early Thursday morning. The black and white footage shows Anderson, in a spaghetti strap black tank top, wiping her tear-stained eyes and whispering, “Goodbye Hef.”

She accompanied the video with an emotional message paying tribute to the Playboy founder, who was 91.

“I have so many thoughts, I have no brain right now to edit,” she wrote. “I am me because of you. You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family. You were the most important person in my life.”

The Baywatch star continued, “You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite…I’m in such deep shock.”

Anderson wrote that Hefner was using a walker the last time she saw him, but he showed her a piece of paper that had her name with a heart around it that he had in his pocket.

The model wrote that Hefner felt she embodied the essence of Playboy.

“Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself,” she wrote. “Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said.”

Anderson also thanked Hefner for being there for her family, including sons from her relationship with drummer Tommy Lee, Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 19.

“I will miss your everything,” she concluded the post. “Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun.”

She signed the tribute, “Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela.”

Anderson also shared a black and white photo of Hefner kissing her on the cheek without a caption.

Celebrities and other former Playboy cover models expressed their condolences and shared moving tributes to Hefner on social media.

Hefner peacefully passed away on Wednesday from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones, according to a statement from the Playboy founder’s rep. He was 91.

He is survived by his wife Crystal Harris and four children.