Padma Lakshmi Marches with Ex Adam Dell and Their Daughter After Reports They Rekindled Romance

Is love back in the air for Padma Lakshmi and ex Adam Dell?

The 46-year-old Top Chef host attended Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington — with Dell and their daughter Krishna, who turns 7 on Feb. 20.

Their appearance came a day after rumors of a romantic reunion between Lakshmi and Dell, 47, was published by Page Six, claiming the cookbook author was “taking it slow” with the venture capitalists and giving their relationship “a try.”

While a spokesperson for Lakshmi had no comment to PEOPLE about the romance, Lakshmi fueled rumors by sharing a rare shot of Dell to her Instagram account on Saturday.

In the pic, Krishna sits on her dad’s shoulders — holding a sign that reads “My girl’s rights are human rights.”

"Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much." #womensmarch #whyimarch #littlehands A photo posted by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Lakshmi captioned the shot, “Alone we can do so little: together we can do so much” — adding the hashtags “#whyimarch” and “#littlehands.”

Later, Lakshmi shared a snap of herself holding the same sign, with Krishna by her side. She hashtagged the moment, “#nastywomen” “#whyimarch” and “#womensmarchonwashington.”

#nastywomen #whyimarch #womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

Lakshmi and Dell share custody of Krishna — a resolution they amicably came to out of court in March 2012 after two years of tumultuous familial drama.

He had sued Lakshmi in 2011, having long been unhappy with the custody arrangement originally hammered out. In his suit, Dell claiming that the reality TV star aimed “to minimize — if not eliminate — [his] role in Krishna’s life.” (Lakshmi, who was in a relationship with the late businessman Teddy Forstmann, would not publicly acknowledge who fathered her baby when she was born. Dell’s lawsuit cited a DNA test that proved he was the father.)

Now, according to Page Six, the two are looking to put that behind them.”They both love that child so much, they’re putting the past behind them,” a source told the news outlet. “She just is being very cautious and private to protect Krishna, regardless of what happens. She’s forgiven the past and giving this a try.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

They weren’t the only exes who reunited at the women’s march. In New York City, Drew Barrymore and ex Will Kopelman walked the streets — alongside daughters Olive, 4, and Frankie, 2.

“Proud of my daughter and her dad,” Barrymore captioned a shot of Kopelman with Olive on his shoulders — holding high a Disney Princess-stickered sign that read “I like unicorns and reproductive health care for all.”

Proud of my daughter and her dad. A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:53pm PST

In another picture, the 41-year-old actress talked about the event and the great pride she felt when Ivy made a sign using a previous quote of Barrymore’s — that read “I don’t want to sit around and hope good things happen, I want to make them happen.”

“This is my family,” Barrymore wrote. “…The fact that Ivy made a sign with something I said, well, I might be the most proud I have ever been.”

She continued: “My life has been a straight line to learn from women. Follow them. And celebrate them. Tell stories for them. And above all, be inspired by them. Let’s let this fire burn brighter every day and do not let it fade. Let’s take it all the way! We owe it to everyone who has already fought for dignity and freedom. Let’s show all the girls that to become a women is the most powerful thing! But I also thank all the men who stood with us. This was about equal rights after all and for all.”

Despite ending their nearly four-year marriage in August, Barrymore, previously told PEOPLE she still has a close relationship with Kopelman and his family.

“It’s everything and always will be,” she said. “We are a family. Family has a wild definition nowadays. I think we just fit right in!”