Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger Speak Out Against ‘Bitter Grub Worms’ Who Criticized Engagement

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger are speaking out about their engagement.

The couple has been enduring some harsh criticism from a few social media users after they announced their engagement last week — and they are now speaking out against the criticisms that they are getting engaged too close to the death of Oswalt’s wife, Michelle McNamera.

In a recent Facebook post, Oswalt referred to his critics as “bitter grub worms” with “their much-needed opinions.” He also thanked blogger Erica Roman for writing a post that defended the couple’s decision to get married 15 months after Oswalt’s wife passed away.

“This is so amazing. And SO well-written. I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week. And I decided to ignore them,” Oswalt wrote. “But yeah, I felt this rage. And Erica articulated it better than I could have ever hoped. So there you go. Thank you, Erica.”

Roman, who became a widow at the age of 27, blasted Oswalt’s critics in her article. “You aren’t entitled to an opinion. You don’t get to comment on the choices of a widower while you sit happily next to your own living spouse. You didn’t have to stand and watch your mundane morning turn into your absolute worst nightmare,” Roman wrote. “Go back to scrolling Facebook and keep your ignorance to yourself.”

Salenger also posted Roman’s article along with a defense of the couple’s engagement.

“Everyone has been so lovely to us… ALL of Michelle’s siblings and friends and family… a few trolls have strong opinions,” she wrote. “But I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain…I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again. And most of all… Alice is happy and feels loved.”

“I have waited 47 years to find true love,” she continued. “Creating our family unit while honoring the brilliant gift Michelle has given me will be my life’s goal and happiness. I am deeply in love with both Patton and Alice and very much looking forward to a beautiful happy life having adventures together.”

Oswalt’s wife McNamara died in April 2016 due to prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition that caused arterial blockages — a condition that Oswalt said he and McNamara did not know about when she was alive. The couple got married in 2005, and had a daughter, Alice Rigney. Alice was 8 when her mother passed away.

The 48-year-old comedian and actor went public with his romance with Salenger, 47, in June when they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Baby Driver. Salenger, a Harvard-educated actress, starred in Disney’s The Journey of Natty Gan, at the age of 15. She has a number of TV and film credits including Hollywood Heights, Lake Placid, and has done voiceover work for cartoons such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars.