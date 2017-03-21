The fastest way to move on from a breakup? A tropical getaway with friends, of course.

Coming off his yearlong romance with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom headed to the warm waters of St. Barts for some fun in the sun. The 40-year-old actor spent time on billionaire tech mogul Jim Clark’s yacht before splashing around in the sea with Clark’s wife, model Kristy Hinze-Clark, and a mystery brunette.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was all smiles as he sampled an array of activities, including paddleboarding and snorkeling, even snapping some photos on his phone to document the good times. He sported red swim trunks for the beach day — a more conservative choice after paddleboarding in the nude during a vacation in Italy with Perry last year.

On Feb. 28, Bloom and the 32-year-old pop star announced they were amicably calling it quits.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” reads a statement to PEOPLE from both of their reps.

Suspicions that the high-profile relationship was over started when Bloom was photographed getting cozy with another woman, Erin McCabe, at a charity event on Feb. 22. He’s also been spotted out with Brazilian model Thaila Ayala, and the two left an L.A. party together just two weeks after the breakup announcement.

“He loves to flirt, but he is single now,” a source close to the actor recently told PEOPLE. “He likes to share his life, so expect to see him on a date soon.”

When Bloom celebrated Chris Martin’s 40th birthday earlier this month, an eyewitness told PEOPLE, “Orlando was in the best mood. He partied at Chris’ Malibu house for hours. Orlando arrived alone and left alone.”

Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr. They divorced in 2013 after three years of marriage, and are parents to a 6-year-old son, Flynn. Perry began dating John Mayer in 2012 and had a longtime on-again, off-again relationship with the singer until she began dating Bloom.