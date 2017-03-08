Orlando Bloom Is Single and Enjoying It After Katy Perry Split: 'He Loves to Flirt!'

Orlando Bloom is back on the market.

Fresh off his whirlwind, yearlong romance with Katy Perry, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is back in the dating game. “He loves to flirt, but he is single now,” a source close to the actor tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He likes to share his life, so expect to see him on a date soon.”

Sure enough, Bloom, 40, was photographed getting cozy with another woman, Erin McCabe, at a charity event on Feb. 22. A source close to the actor says he is not dating anyone now and that he just had a flirty night with McCabe, who is the daughter of Global Green President Les McCabe.

When Bloom celebrated Chris Martin’s 40th birthday on Friday night, a source says, “Orlando was in the best mood. He partied at Chris’ Malibu house for hours. Orlando arrived alone and left alone.”

From Coinage: See Where 5 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Over the course of their year together, Bloom introduced Perry, 32, to his son Flynn, flew her to London to spend time with his mom and embarked with her on PDA-filled vacations around the world. Engagement rumors even swirled around the duo during the holidays.

But on Feb. 28 they announced they were calling it quits. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” reads a statement to PEOPLE from both of their reps.

Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr. They divorced in 2013 after three years of marriage, and are parents to 6-year-old Flynn. Perry began dating John Mayer in 2012 and had an on-again, off-again relationship with the singer until she began dating Bloom.