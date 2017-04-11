Orlando Bloom Says He Is Still Friends with Ex Katy Perry: Breakups 'Don’t Have to Be About Hate'

Orlando Bloom has nothing but love for his ex Katy Perry.

The actor opened up about his split from the 32-year-old singer in the May issue of ELLE UK, saying the two have managed to stay friends.

“We’re friends, it’s good,” he said in the issue, on sale April 13. “We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Perry expressed similar sentiments following the end of their yearlong relationship, urging fans not to pit the two against each another.

“HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!?” she tweeted. “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

This wasn’t Bloom’s first time navigating a peaceful breakup while living in the public eye. The actor remains on good terms with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares 6-year-old son Flynn.

“With Miranda, there was a sense that I don’t want my son to go back through the Internet where people made up lies,” he said. “Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We coparent really well.”

During the interview, Bloom also addressed the now infamous photos of himself paddleboarding naked while on vacation in August, admitting that his typically keen eye for photographers let him down.

“It was extremely surprising, I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen,” he said. “I’ve been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free …What can I tell you? Note to self: you’re never free. Ha!”