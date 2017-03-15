DAX SHEPARD & KRISTEN BELL

The actors have both talked about their mismatched yet somehow perfectly complementary personalities. In 2015, Bell told Good Housekeeping that their relationship is "the Paula Abdul video 'Opposites Attract' personified." According to Bell, their different attitudes actually helped them build a healthy relationship. "I loved slamming doors – I wanted a dramatic exit! But he, having worked through a variety of emotional issues to get sober, said, 'This isn't going to work. This isn't how I’m going to communicate for the rest of my life.' When someone doesn't fight back and goes, 'I don't want to do this,' that threat is real. It makes you reevaluate your behavior. The way Dax and I argue now — and we argue a lot; we disagree on almost everything! — is so healthy," she explained.

As for Shepard, he admitted to the mag, "When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness. I thought, 'Something stinks here; they're in a cult.'" Cleary, the actor learned to appreciate Bell's upbeat nature.