10 Celebrity Couples Who Prove Opposites Really Do Attract
From Blake and Gwen to Chrissy and John, these lovebirds found common ground despite their differences
JOHN LEGEND & CHRISSY TEIGEN
"We were always different," the songwriter recently told PEOPLE. "I was always a little bit more buttoned up, and she was always more brash and free." Legend went on to admit that Teigen's outspoken nature took a bit of getting used to. "I would get a little nervous at first with some of the things she would say, because I didn't know how people would react. I usually played it more safely," he shared. But ultimately, Legend said, the spouses of four years found strength in their differences: "I think she's brought me out of my shell a bit, and made me enjoy life a little bit more. It's been fun to grow together in that."
BLAKE SHELTON & GWEN STEFANI
Shelton told Billboard that he and his fellow The Voice coach-turned love "could not be, on paper, any more different." The country singer even admitted to not knowing that the rocker's hit song "It's My Life" was hers when it came on the radio. "I thought, 'Man, that sounds like Gwen.' And sure enough, the DJ said it was No Doubt. I was like, 'What the f---?' I didn't know that was her song. I'm still learning, I guess," he confessed.
DAX SHEPARD & KRISTEN BELL
The actors have both talked about their mismatched yet somehow perfectly complementary personalities. In 2015, Bell told Good Housekeeping that their relationship is "the Paula Abdul video 'Opposites Attract' personified." According to Bell, their different attitudes actually helped them build a healthy relationship. "I loved slamming doors – I wanted a dramatic exit! But he, having worked through a variety of emotional issues to get sober, said, 'This isn't going to work. This isn't how I’m going to communicate for the rest of my life.' When someone doesn't fight back and goes, 'I don't want to do this,' that threat is real. It makes you reevaluate your behavior. The way Dax and I argue now — and we argue a lot; we disagree on almost everything! — is so healthy," she explained.
As for Shepard, he admitted to the mag, "When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness. I thought, 'Something stinks here; they're in a cult.'" Cleary, the actor learned to appreciate Bell's upbeat nature.
RUPAUL & GEORGES LEBAR
Believe it our not, the pop culture icon's love of 23 years isn't at all interested in Hollywood life. "He's a great guy, but he doesn't care about show business at all. He couldn't care less," RuPaul revealed about his husband on Hollywood Today Live. While the star is busy on Drag Race, LeBar runs a 60,000-acre ranch in Wyoming and South Dakota. "Most of the time, he's on the ranch … but when we have a chance to do anything he doesn't want me to come there. We want to go somewhere fabulous," he said. "God bless you, Wyoming, but it's very boring, and it's the most isolated place on earth."
JUSTIN THEROUX & JENNIFER ANISTON
Aniston told PopSugar that based on his aesthetic, her now-husband seemed like anything but her type when they first met. "I thought he was very sweet and he was always very nice. But I remember thinking he was very dark," she said.
The actress elaborated on Theroux's unfamiliar fashion choices and reserved attitude during a chat with InStyle. "I remember thinking, 'Isn't he hot?' But he was very hidden. As he says, for him, 'It's winter from the waist down no matter what season it is,' so he was wearing black jeans, combat boots, glasses and a fedora," she said of their Kauai meeting. "He was funny. But he was actually really quiet. I later came to find out that he was just exhausted because he had been writing nonstop, like a little hamster on a wheel. This was his one night off, and he had no personality, but he was very sweet and very overdressed. I was like, 'You must be really shvitzing up a storm in those jeans and combat boots.'"
JOE MANGANIELLO & SOFIA VERGARA
There is at least one aspect of Manganiello's life that the Modern Family star simply can't relate to: his love for the Pittsburgh Steelers. "He's, like, obsessed. He's like a sick person ... I think it's one of the most important things in his life. It's not just football, it's the Steelers. The Pittsburgh Steelers," she explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I arrive home when the season starts and even when he's alone to watch the game, he’s in his whole outfit. … I've learned to accept it, but at the beginning it was kind of weird." Vergara has made some progress in adapting to her hubby's lifestyle, though: In January, she posted a photo of herself bundled up in Steelers gear with "#thegoodwife."
JOSÉ "PEPE" BASTÓN & EVA LONGORIA
"He's a very private man so he hates when I talk about him. But I want to yell from the highest mountaintop about everything that goes on with us," Longoria told PEOPLE of her then-fiancé in 2015. And their differences go beyond the spouses' feelings on privacy. "We call him 'Mr. Fancy Pants' because he always has a pocket square and a suit," Longoria told PEOPLE Now in 2016. "He's super stylish. He loves fashion way more than I do!"
SWIZZ BEATZ & ALICIA KEYS
Keys was totally not into her now-husband of seven years when they first encountered each other. "Honestly, I didn't really like him that much. I thought he was too ostentatious," she shared with Marie Claire U.K. "Swizz will have the fastest car, the biggest jewelry, the loudest jacket; everything with him is really over the top. I used to see him and think, 'He is so annoying,' " she added. Over time, the low-key singer realized the two actually had a lot to offer one another. "I think we've taught each other a lot," she told the mag. "He's taught me to live more fully and I think I've taught him to live more deeply."
CHANNING & JENNA DEWAN TATUM
The actress, who went vegan after welcoming daughter Everly in 2013, said that she and her husband couldn't be more different when it comes to their diets. "We are complete polar opposites that way," she said of their eating habits at an Ocean Drive event. "Sometimes I can drag him to my vegetarian vegan restaurants – he politely eats, then promptly goes home and eats what he really wants! Opposites attract!"
CARL THOMAS DEAN & DOLLY PARTON
Parton told PEOPLE in 2015 that being different than her love is actually the secret to their 51-year marriage. "They say that opposites attract, and it's true," she said. "We're completely opposite, but that's what makes it fun. I never know what he's gonna say or do. He’s always surprising me ... He wants to be mostly around the house. He knows I'm just the opposite. I can't go enough places. I can't do enough things. He loves that. He's independent. He doesn't need me in his face, and it's the same with me. But when we’re together, we have enough things in common that it works."
