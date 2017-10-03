Ones to Watch Hall of Fame: Stars Who Got Insanely Famous After PEOPLE Took Notice

ANDY SAMBERG

He'd been making Saturday Night Live audiences laugh since 2005, but the 2013 premiere of his comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine is what eventually earned Samberg a spot on our list. The next year, the rising star nabbed the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical for his role on the Fox series. With Brooklyn Nine-Nine now in its fifth season, and Samberg starring in movies like Brigsby Bear and HBO's Tour de Pharmacy, it seems he's making good on his 2013 promise: "To not get kicked out of the business — that's my main goal."