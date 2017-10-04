Introducing PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch 2017: Rising Stars You Need to Know

EMILY KINNEY: THE MULTITASKER

Joining The Walking Dead made it hard for actor and singer Kinney, 32, to go about her daily routine in New York City once she was done filming in Atlanta. “I used to go down to my coffee shop in glasses and pajamas,” says the Nebraska native, who now stars on ABC’s Ten Days in the Valley. “And then people were like, ‘Oh my God, it’s ... ’ I realized, ‘Awww, now I have to get dressed.’ ”