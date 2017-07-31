‘One of the Greats’: Hollywood Mourns the Death of Sam Shepard After He Dies from ALS

Hollywood is mourning Sam Shepard after his death of complications from ALS. He was 73.

Shepard’s theater representative confirms to PEOPLE that Shepard passed away at his home in Kentucky on Thursday, July 27, from complications from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The actor’s battle with ALS was not publicly known. He was with his family at the time of his death.

As news of his death became public, celebrities and fans alike began mourning the accomplished writer and actor.

“I loved Sam. He has been a huge part of my life, who I am, and he will remain so. I will let others talk about the importance and beauty of his work in theater and film,” his good friend actor Ed Harris told PEOPLE.

Fellow playwright Beau Willimon was amongst the first to remember him, tweeting a picture of the late star, saying, “Sam Shepard is one of the greats. These eyes saw so much, and he wrote of what he saw with fearless, timeless honesty. RIP maestro.”

Sam Shepard is one of the greats. These eyes saw so much, and he wrote of what he saw with fearless, timeless honesty. RIP maestro. pic.twitter.com/pIY4FWxXtZ — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 31, 2017

Game of Thrones Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was one of many to call Shepard a “hero.”

A hero of theatre. A hero of writing. A hero of acting. A hero of mine. Sam Shepard RIP. — Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard. Whenever he came on-screen, you knew you were in good hands. A frame from "Days of Heaven." May he rest in love. pic.twitter.com/DQc0fy7EqN — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard was a towering figure in American theater and film. He indeed had "the right stuff." His voice will truly be missed. https://t.co/gkkK8KHxum — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2017

Antonio Banderas took to his Twitter to pay tribute to both Shepard and French Icon Jeanne Moreau, who died Monday at age 89.

Jeanne Moreau, Sam Shepard thank you for enlighten us at 24 frames per second. RIP pic.twitter.com/fPi6HTLnzp — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard has long been a hero of mine. A versatile artist with an unflinching style entirely his own. A renegade renaissance man. RIP. — John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) July 31, 2017

R.I.P. Sam Shepard – cowboy poet dramatist of the American family shadow. A legend. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard wrote over 40 plays. He won a Pulitzer! But to me he's always been the great character actor. Was nominated for The Right Stuff! — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) July 31, 2017

First became a Sam Shepard fan as a playwright when I was in Buried Child @BU_SOT Tremendously talented actor as well. Gone too soon. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) July 31, 2017

I read every play at age 14.

When my solo show was at NYTW I got to use his dressing room from "A Number."

Sam Shepard is my hero. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 31, 2017

RIP Sam Shepard. We understand this ugly world a little bit better because of you. pic.twitter.com/3QnTw5ZK63 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 31, 2017

RIP Sam Shepard, too young. Loved acting in his stuff way back when I was a more actorly actor. So much fun. https://t.co/AqVkhbNX5e — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) July 31, 2017

"I hate endings. Just detest them." — Sam Shepard pic.twitter.com/itu4IGaZnW — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 31, 2017

Gutted to hear of the death of Sam Shepard, a great American writer with a body of work to be explored for generations. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) July 31, 2017

Shepard is survived by his two sisters, Sandy and Roxanne Rogers, and his three children: Jesse Mojo, 47, from his marriage to O-Lan Jones, as well as Hannah Jane, 31, and Samuel Walker, 30, from his longtime relationship with Jessica Lange.

“The family requests privacy at this difficult time,” said Chris Boneau, the family’s spokesman.

The representative said funeral arrangements would remain private. Plans for a public memorial have not yet been determined.