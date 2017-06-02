Olivia Newton-John’s Anti-Cancer Anthem ‘Not Gonna Give Into It’ Tops Amazon’s Best Seller List

Olivia Newton-John is “Not Gonna Give into It.”

The song, which Newton-John wrote when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, has climbed to the top of Amazon’s best sellers list.

On Tuesday, Newton-John, 68, announced on Facebook that she was putting her U.S. and Canadian tour on hold after discovering that her breast cancer has returned.

According to the statement, doctors diagnosed the singer-actress with breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. Newton-John initially postponed the first half of her concert tour two weeks ago due to severe back pain from what she thought was sciatica; however, further tests discovered it was actually cancer that spread.

Along with natural wellness therapies, the entertainer will be treated with a “short course of photon radiation therapy,” added the statement. Newton-John is “confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.”

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” said Newton-John in the statement.

A source close to the Grammy-winner previously told PEOPLE that, “she plans to be touring in August,” and her family are “all very positive.” The star had been touring her inspirational album LIV ON, a personal collection of songs about overcoming trauma, including her first bout with breast cancer and the loss of her sister Rona to brain cancer in 2013.

Earlier this month, Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi posted a message on Instagram asking for prayers. “I love u mama … Will all of u send healing prayers for my mamas back please,” she wrote on May 17. “I believe in the power of positive thinking and energy. Love u all.”