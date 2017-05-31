Chloe Lattanzi Breaks Silence on Mom Olivia Newton-John’s Cancer Diagnosis: ‘She Will Beat This in No Time’

Nothing can stand in Olivia Newton-John’s way while she battles a recurrence of cancer, and her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, will be there by her side to support her until she wins.

Lattanzi took to Instagram on Wednesday to “thank all of you for your love and support” after the singer, 68, announced Tuesday that she was putting her U.S. and Canadian tour on hold after discovering she has breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum, according to the statement.

“My mom and best friend is going to be fine! She will be using medicine that I often talk about. CBD oil (cannabidiol oil)! And other natural healing remedies plus modern medicine to beat this,” Lattanzi said of her mother, who is currently “resting and going through treatment,” a source close to the Grammy winner previously told PEOPLE. “Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mother’s quest to beat this insidious monster.”

“We both love you all, and anyone fighting this disease you can beat it,” she added. “Look for natural remedies as well as what modern medicine can offer. My mom is so powerful she will beat this in no time. All my love to you. And I wish you health, wealth and happiness.”

Just two weeks ago, Newton-John postponed the first half of her concert tour because of severe back pain from what she thought was sciatica, but further testing found it was actually cancer that had spread.

“She plans to be touring in August. They’re all very positive,” a source close Newton-John told PEOPLE on Tuesday about Newton-John and her family.

Aside from natural healing therapies, the entertainer will be treated with a “short course of photon radiation therapy,” adds the statement. However, Newton-John is “confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.”

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” says the singer, who first battled breast cancer 25 years ago.

“It’s a very long time from her primary [diagnosis] and that usually means that it’s very treatable, and you can put it into long term remission,” explained Carolyn Runowicz, an oncologist and associate dean at the Herbert Wertheirm College of Medicine at Florida International University, who is not treating Newton-John. “It’s never good news to have a recurrent tumor — that’s devastating to the patient. But the further out you are from your initial diagnosis, the better the prognosis.”

“We’re lucky that there’s new drugs being developed and new treatments over time that make a difference, but this is something that 10 years of her life will be about trying to control this,” Laura Esserman, director of the UCSF Carol Franc Buck Breast Care Center, told PEOPLE. “Part of anybody’s treatment should be about how you can handle every day in spite of the situation you find yourself in.”

Earlier this month, Lattanzi posted a message on Instagram asking for prayers. “I love u mama … Will all of u send healing prayers for my mamas back please,” she wrote May 17. “I believe in the power of positive thinking and energy. Love u all.”