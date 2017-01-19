Olivia Munn ‘Doesn’t Have Anything to Do’ with Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud, Says Source

Ever since the news broke about his strained family relationship, Aaron Rodgers has chosen to not publicly address the comments from his father and younger brother.

But a source close to the 33-year-old quarterback tells PEOPLE that Rodgers is unhappy at the speculation that his girlfriend, Olivia Munn, has anything to do with the schism.

“Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it,” the source tells PEOPLE. “This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue.”

The source also says that the couple never wanted the personal family drama to become public. “Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He will deal with his family issues privately.”

Word of the family’s rift became public knowledge last spring when the quarterback’s younger brother Jordan appeared on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette. While on the show, Jordan, 28, revealed that although he was very close with his oldest brother Luke, Aaron is estranged from the rest of the family.

In Sunday’s edition of The New York Times, Ed Rodgers confirmed that he’s not on speaking terms with his son following the NFL star’s rise in popularity.

Whatever happens within the Rodgers family, the source close to Aaron says that Munn, 36, will stand beside him.

“If and when it comes time for the family to mend fences, Olivia will be supportive of anything that Aaron chooses to do,” says the source.