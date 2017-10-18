The Pop Culture-Inspired Costumes You Should Definitely Skip This Halloween
An effort to be the most topical person at the Halloween party can get pretty cringe-worthy, so please, add these to your “Do Not Go There” list immediately
PREGNANT KYLIE JENNER
Yes, these days it seems like everyone has something to say about the KarJenner baby boom, especially when it comes to 20-year-old Jenner's expected addition with boyfriend Travis Scott. But make no mistake about it: dressing up in her pregnant likeness is really creepy — and not in a good, spooky way.
Companies like Yandy are offering not-so-subtly named "Reality Star in the Making" getups, but we suggest you take them up on some of their other costume offerings.
ANNE FRANK
HalloweenCostumes.com recently featured “Anne Frank Costume for Girls,” an outfit that included a beret, brown satchel bag and a blue dress pinned with a destination tag. “We can always learn from the struggles of history!” the website’s copy began, with an eerily gleeful exclamation point. “Now, your child can play the role of a World War II hero with this girls World War II costume.”
The Twitterverse noticed the costume and pointed out that a child who hid for years in an attic to avoid systemic genocide before eventually perishing along with most of her family in a death camp might not be the best choice for Halloween look. The costume has since been removed from the website, though the company still offers a “Chinese Gentleman” yellow-face costume, a “Snake Charmer” outfit where you get the double whammy of pretending to be a different race and having a giant fake snake that goes in a NSFW spot and at Mexican stereotype costume, which is already out of stock.
MOANA OR MAUI (IF IT INVOLVES DARKENING YOUR SKIN)
Want to finally become Disney's latest heroine on Oct. 31? Go for it! The girl is amazing. Just don't, for the love of everything, darken your skin to look like a Moana character under any means. In fact, don't ever darken your skin to look like any character or person, whether it be, say, Crazy Eyes from Orange Is the New Black or Nicki Minaj.
Last year, Disney even pulled a costume based on Moana's Maui after complaints about its brown, tattooed bodysuit. "The team behind Moana has taken great care to respect the cultures of the Pacific Islands that inspired the film, and we regret that the Maui costume has offended some. We sincerely apologize and are pulling the costume from our website and stores," the company said in a statement.
So, rock that shell necklace and flower crown all night long! Just put the body paint back on the shelf and leave it there.
'SEXY' BORDER PATROL AGENT
Immigration is already such a touchy issue in the U.S., and sexualizing it just makes it worse for those it affects. Yet somehow, this "Border Babe" costume from Spirit Halloween is already sold out.
THE WALL
Which brings us to Party City's $29.99 "The Wall" costume, even more controversial to those who oppose President Trump's proposal to build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border.
A 'SEXY' HANDMAIDEN FROM THE HANDMAID'S TALE
Want to honor Offred or another character from the Emmy-winning series based on Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel? Great — however, err on the side of being overly accurate with the costume. We're dealing with a haunting series about the state-sanctioned abuse of women here; this is not the time to put your own sultry twist on the look.
ZOMBIE CARRIE FISHER/TOM PETTY/ANY OTHER CELEB WE RECENTLY LOST
You might think adding some fake blood or ghostly makeup to your Princess Leia costume is clever and hysterical, but it will be neither of those things. Honor the late greats the way they should be honored, as in, not in a way that makes light of their untimely deaths.
O.J. SIMPSON
The Juice may be loose, but he's still most widely associated with the brutal murders of two innocent people. Do not make light of their deaths because you think tiny gloves would get a laugh.
ANY 'SEXY' VERSION OF A CHARACTER PLAYED BY A CHILD
Stranger Things fans, Eleven is a perfectly fun (albeit overdone) costume. Not fun? Trying to make the character, whom you’ll recall is played by a young actress and is supposed to be about 12 years old, some sort of sexual figure. It's gross.
KNEELING NFL PROTESTORS
As you know, tensions have been running high as NFL players protest police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. Some people are inevitably going to try and turn this headline-grabbing situation into a trendy Halloween costume. These costumes will be in poor taste.
HANNAH FROM 13 REASONS WHY
We guarantee you that no one who has suffered from the devastating effects of suicide (or has a heart) wants to see you walking around with bloody wrists when they're just trying to get some candy. Maybe get inspiration from one of 2017's other breakout shows.
'SEXY' PENNYWISE FROM IT
Crossing the fear wires with the sexual attraction wires in people's brains is how serial killers get made.
ANYTHING RELATED TO HARVEY WEINSTEIN OR HIS VICTIMS
The disgraced film producer has dominated news coverage since allegations of sexual assault and misconduct were published in the New York Times and the New Yorker. As with most cases of abuse, it took a lot of courage and pain for victims to share their accounts with the world. Using these allegations to get yourself attention on what is supposed to be a fun holiday would not be a smart move.
