MOANA OR MAUI (IF IT INVOLVES DARKENING YOUR SKIN)

Want to finally become Disney's latest heroine on Oct. 31? Go for it! The girl is amazing. Just don't, for the love of everything, darken your skin to look like a Moana character under any means. In fact, don't ever darken your skin to look like any character or person, whether it be, say, Crazy Eyes from Orange Is the New Black or Nicki Minaj.

Last year, Disney even pulled a costume based on Moana's Maui after complaints about its brown, tattooed bodysuit. "The team behind Moana has taken great care to respect the cultures of the Pacific Islands that inspired the film, and we regret that the Maui costume has offended some. We sincerely apologize and are pulling the costume from our website and stores," the company said in a statement.

So, rock that shell necklace and flower crown all night long! Just put the body paint back on the shelf and leave it there.