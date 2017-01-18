Octavia Spencer Named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

The new year is off to a great start for Octavia Spencer.

The 46-year-old actress was named Woman of the Year by Harvard University student theater group the Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Wednesday.

Keeping with tradition, Spencer will be roasted by the student group on Jan. 26 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She’ll lead a parade through the city’s streets and receive her “Pudding Pot” at Harvard’s performing arts theater Farkas Hall.

The Hidden Figures actress joins stars like Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, Debbie Reynolds and more in snagging the title.

Spencer portrays Dorothy Vaughan in Hidden Figures — the hit film about a trio of groundbreaking African-American women who helped launch the first NASA astronauts into orbit.

Last week, the actress offered a free screening of the critically acclaimed film to families in need — buying out an 8.p.m showing of the movie at a Baldwin Hills movie theater in Los Angeles.

“My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I’m honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend,” Spencer wrote in an Instagram post.