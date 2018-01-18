Behind the Scenes of Children of a Lesser God's First Producer Meeting with Nyle DiMarco

The Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God doesn’t officially open until the spring, but the cast and crew are already hard at work.

Stars Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff joined producer Nyle DiMarco this week for a producer’s meeting with executive producer Tamar Climan and fellow producers Hal Luftig, Craig Haffner and associate producer Sandy Block.

Ridloff is starring as Sarah (first portrayed by Marlee Matlin in the 1986 film), a young deaf woman working as a janitor at a school for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Nyle DiMarco and Joshua Jackson Micah Joel

Jackson stars opposite Ridloff as James, a teacher who arrives at the school and eventually develops a romantic relationship with Sarah.

“I am so thrilled to join this talented group of producers on a project that is incredibly important and personal to me,” DiMarco previously said in a statement. “The opportunity to be involved in the creative process of a such a spectacular Broadway show is a challenge I am excited to conquer.”

Performances directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon begin on March 22 ahead of opening night on April 11 at Broadway’s Studio 54.