Nina Dobrev Dating Actor Glen Powell

It’s official: Nina Dobrev has a new boyfriend!

PEOPLE confirms the actress is dating Glen Powell, whose acting credits include Hidden Figures, Ride Along 2, The Expendables 3, and the now-canceled TV series Scream Queens.

Relationship rumors were swirling after the couple was spotted together this weekend in photo booth pictures from Julianne Hough’s outdoor Idaho wedding to hockey player Brooks Laich.

Dobrev and Powell, both 28, can be seen playfully posing and smiling, with the actor even biting his girlfriend’s tongue in one photo.

They are so cute 😍 Nina Dobrev & Glen Powell 💕 pic.twitter.com/fxObr6GDEN — Nika (@NikaStrong) July 10, 2017

The pair had been rumored to be dating since January after ringing in the New Year with friends in Texas. In addition, that same month, Powell was spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of Dobrev’s film xXX: Return of Xander Cage and they also attended a Golden Globes after party together.

He was also at her La La Land birthday party, where they recreated the signature pose from the Oscar-winning film.

Dobrev’s last relationship was with Austin Stowell, but the couple split in February 2016 after seven months together.